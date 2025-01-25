Expand / Collapse search
Airlines

As airlines button up dress codes, these clothes will get you kicked off a flight

While shirts and shoes are a given, in some cases stricter clothing measures have gone into effect

By Christine Rousselle Fox News
Published
Air travel has certainly changed over time, and an occasion that once mandated dressing smartly has become considerably more casual. 

Recently, Spirit Airlines issued a new dress code for its flight passengers, after several news-making instances regarding customers being removed from flights due to their attire.

Now, customers on Spirit Airlines are subject to being removed from flights if they are "barefoot or inadequately clothed (i.e., see-through clothing; not adequately covered; exposed breasts, buttocks, or other private parts), or whose clothing or article, including body art, is lewd, obscene or offensive in nature." 

Here are some other rules that airlines have regarding clothing. 

1. Hawaiian Airlines

Passengers on Hawaiian Airlines are prohibited from wearing bathing suits, and "clothing must cover the upper part of the torso," says its contract of carriage. 

Person on the beach.

Hawaiian Airlines customers have to leave their bathing suits for the beach.  (iStock)

Shorts are fine, but "speedos and bikini bottoms are not allowed," said Hawaiian Airlines. And bare feet are not OK either.

"In all cases, clothing must not be lewd, obscene or patently offensive to others," said Hawaiian Airlines. 

2. Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines passengers cannot wear clothes that are "lewd, obscene or patently offensive," and passengers must wear shoes. 

Rear view of Southwest plane mid-flight

Customers can't wear "lewd" clothing on board Southwest flights. (Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

3. United Airlines

Similarly to Southwest, passengers on United have a pretty loose dress code. 

United Airlines' contract of carriage specifies that passengers must be "properly clothed." 

Clothing cannot be "lewd, obscene or offensive" as well — and passengers have to wear shoes. 

4. American Airlines

American Airlines' code of carriage does not specify what is not allowed, but it does say that passengers have to "dress appropriately; bare feet or offensive clothing aren’t allowed." 

American Airlines

American Airlines bans "offensive clothing" on its planes. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

5. Delta Air Lines

Delta's code of carriage does not have a specific dress code.

It does state that passengers can be removed when their "conduct, attire, hygiene or odor creates an unreasonable risk of offense or annoyance to other passengers." 

6. Qatar Airways 

Qatar Airways has a dress code for passengers in business class and above, says its website. 

Business Class meals and luxury seating in a Qatar Airways Airbus A350-1000.

Qatar Airway's passengers in business class must wear "smart casual" clothes. (Richard Baker/In Pictures via Getty Images)

"Depending on your destination, there are different rules and regulations regarding the type of clothing you should wear. The dress code is designed to ensure passengers' comfort and safety while traveling, so it is important to understand the rules before departing," said Qatar Airways. 

This dress code prohibits shorts, sportswear and "overly revealing clothing," and business class passengers should be dressed "smart casual." 

Certain airlines have dress codes for their customers.  (iStock; Getty Images)

"Passengers should pay attention to the dress code when traveling in business class, as it will ensure their comfort and respect for other passengers," said Qatar Airways.

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.