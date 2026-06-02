OutKick-Culture

Pizza Hut employee was allegedly spit on and curb-stomped by a couple after an order mix-up

Police say Cortez Davis and Jessica Ellis are wanted after the incident at a Del City, Oklahoma Pizza Hut on May 18

By Sean Joseph OutKick
close
Couple caught on camera allegedly taking $4K bottle at pricey restaurant as questions grow Video

Couple caught on camera allegedly taking $4K bottle at pricey restaurant as questions grow

Surveillance video captured a woman grabbing a liquor bottle worth $4,000 at Three Thirty Three in Tempe, Arizona, and shoving it in her purse, before fleeing with a man in a black SUV. (Kaos Hospitality Group)

Are you really with the love of your life if they aren’t willing to have your back over a less than $23 pizza order? With any luck, you'll never find yourself in a situation that tests your relationship in that way. A situation where an employee of a restaurant screws up your order or gives it to another customer by mistake.

According to police, a couple who visited a Pizza Hut in Del City, Oklahoma on May 18 weren’t as lucky as you hopefully are. They faced a situation where an employee of the restaurant did the unthinkable and accidentally gave their order to another customer. It's careless and should never have happened.

Pizza Hut employee holding a pizza box inside a store in Caracas Venezuela

A Pizza Hut employee in Oklahoma was allegedly spit on and beaten up for accidentally giving a couple's order to another customer. (Carlos Becerra/Getty Images)

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Oklahoma’s News 4 reports that as of Monday, police were still searching for that couple, Cortez Davis and Jessica Ellis, due to their alleged response to the order mix-up. A response that allegedly included Ellis entering the restaurant, yelling profanities and demanding that the employee "fix the **** up."

As he was attempting to issue Ellis a refund for the $22.49 order, she is accused of spitting in his face and telling the employee that "her man" would be "handling this." The employee called the police after she left, but that wasn’t the end of it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OUTKICK CULTURE COVERAGE

Davis allegedly forced his way into the Pizza Hut and, according to court documents, he punched the employee in the face, curb-stomped him three times, and kicked him in the head before leaving the scene without food or a refund.

Pizza Hut restaurant building in Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Police are reportedly still trying to locate a couple who are alleged to have gotten physical with a Pizza Hut employee over an order mix-up. (Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)

Police say that they were able to contact Ellis by phone after the incident and that she admitted that much of what was alleged had taken place. Although, she was focused on getting a refund.

OUTKICK IS NOW ON THE FOX APP: CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

She’s even reportedly called 911 multiple times to request her $22.49 refund and that an officer bring her the money. For those wondering, that typically isn’t how the refund process works.

I know if the allegations against them are true, that it’s likely against the law and I would never condone such a thing. But there is something beautiful about a couple willing to, almost without any consideration for their actions, stand with one another.

Sean Joseph is a writer for OutKick.

Close modal

Continue