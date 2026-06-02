Pizza Hut employee was allegedly spit on and curb-stomped by a couple after an order mix-up

Are you really with the love of your life if they aren’t willing to have your back over a less than $23 pizza order? With any luck, you'll never find yourself in a situation that tests your relationship in that way. A situation where an employee of a restaurant screws up your order or gives it to another customer by mistake.

According to police, a couple who visited a Pizza Hut in Del City, Oklahoma on May 18 weren’t as lucky as you hopefully are. They faced a situation where an employee of the restaurant did the unthinkable and accidentally gave their order to another customer. It's careless and should never have happened.

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Oklahoma’s News 4 reports that as of Monday, police were still searching for that couple, Cortez Davis and Jessica Ellis, due to their alleged response to the order mix-up. A response that allegedly included Ellis entering the restaurant, yelling profanities and demanding that the employee "fix the **** up."

As he was attempting to issue Ellis a refund for the $22.49 order, she is accused of spitting in his face and telling the employee that "her man" would be "handling this." The employee called the police after she left, but that wasn’t the end of it.

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Davis allegedly forced his way into the Pizza Hut and, according to court documents, he punched the employee in the face, curb-stomped him three times, and kicked him in the head before leaving the scene without food or a refund.

Police say that they were able to contact Ellis by phone after the incident and that she admitted that much of what was alleged had taken place. Although, she was focused on getting a refund.

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She’s even reportedly called 911 multiple times to request her $22.49 refund and that an officer bring her the money. For those wondering, that typically isn’t how the refund process works.

I know if the allegations against them are true, that it’s likely against the law and I would never condone such a thing. But there is something beautiful about a couple willing to, almost without any consideration for their actions, stand with one another.