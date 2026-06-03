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Country star Morgan Wallen goes viral with epic video from fired up performance in Tuscaloosa

The video captures Wallen singing his hit 'Don't We' during his April 18 performance in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

By David Hookstead OutKick
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Zach Bryan, Morgan Wallen’s country takeover at Billboard Music Awards is ‘what we need’ says host Video

Zach Bryan, Morgan Wallen’s country takeover at Billboard Music Awards is ‘what we need’ says host

Michelle Buteau, host of the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, thinks country stars like Zach Bryan and Morgan Wallen leading the nominations is a good way to bring everyone together.

Morgan Wallen has country music fans in a frenzy after dropping a video Monday night.

Wallen is the unquestioned face of country music at the moment, and I'm not sure there's even a debate to be had among fans of the genre.

He dominates the music charts and packs stadiums in every single city he tours in. The man is an unstoppable force.

His latest victory is some awesome YouTube content.

COUNTRY MUSIC SENSATIONS TEAM UP FOR NEW SONG, SET INTERNET ON FIRE: WATCH

Morgan Wallen is country music's biggest star.

Wallen shoved a piano and smashed it while on stage after it malfunctioned during his performance of "Sand In My Boots." ((Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024))

Morgan Wallen goes viral with epic YouTube video.

Wallen shared a video Monday on YouTube from his April 18 performance in Tuscaloosa, and this one is popping off.

Morgan Wallen performing onstage at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee

Morgan Wallen performs onstage during night two of his One Night At A Time tour at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 22, 2024. (John Shearer/Getty Images)

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

The video is of Wallen singing his hit song "Don't We," and it perfectly captures the spirit and energy that has made him a star.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Morgan Wallen is truly a rare talent, and that's why he's built an incredibly loyal and fierce following. Speaking of his fans, people sounded off in the comments on YouTube.

One wrote, "Love it. Morgan never disappoints ever. Great job Morgan."

Another added, "Morgan for Super Bowl Halftime Show."

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That's an idea I've floated many times! Why hasn't Morgan Wallen performed at the Super Bowl? That's what the country wants, and I can guarantee the show would be fire.

Morgan Wallen performing onstage at the T.J. Martell Foundation gala in New York City

Morgan Wallen performs onstage at the T.J. Martell Foundation 49th annual New York Honors Gala on Sept. 17, 2024, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

It should be fun to see whatever Wallen cooks up next as his unstoppable run continues. I have no doubt it will be incredibly entertaining for country music fans. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick.

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