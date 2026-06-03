Country star Morgan Wallen goes viral with epic video from fired up performance in Tuscaloosa

Morgan Wallen has country music fans in a frenzy after dropping a video Monday night.

Wallen is the unquestioned face of country music at the moment, and I'm not sure there's even a debate to be had among fans of the genre.

He dominates the music charts and packs stadiums in every single city he tours in. The man is an unstoppable force.

His latest victory is some awesome YouTube content.

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Morgan Wallen goes viral with epic YouTube video.

Wallen shared a video Monday on YouTube from his April 18 performance in Tuscaloosa, and this one is popping off.

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The video is of Wallen singing his hit song "Don't We," and it perfectly captures the spirit and energy that has made him a star.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Morgan Wallen is truly a rare talent, and that's why he's built an incredibly loyal and fierce following. Speaking of his fans, people sounded off in the comments on YouTube.

One wrote, "Love it. Morgan never disappoints ever. Great job Morgan."

Another added, "Morgan for Super Bowl Halftime Show."

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That's an idea I've floated many times! Why hasn't Morgan Wallen performed at the Super Bowl? That's what the country wants, and I can guarantee the show would be fire.

It should be fun to see whatever Wallen cooks up next as his unstoppable run continues. I have no doubt it will be incredibly entertaining for country music fans. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.