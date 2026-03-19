Popular steakhouse's dress code sparks backlash as diners told to ditch hats or eat at the bar

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A popular steakhouse is back in the spotlight over its dress code — and social media commenters have strong feelings about it.

Ruth's Chris Steak House is drawing fresh attention for its "business casual" dress code requiring "proper attire" — with diners who don't comply potentially relegated to the bar.

"Kindly remove all hats when entering the restaurant," its website states. "Guests wearing ball caps are asked to dine in the bar/lounge."

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"The following attire is not permitted in our dining rooms: Gym wear, pool attire, tank tops, clothing with offensive graphics or language, revealing clothing or exposed undergarments," the notice continues.

While recent reports have framed the move as a crackdown, the policy has appeared on the restaurant's website for years, according to internet archives. This suggests the current debate may be driven more by recent enforcement — and viral social media discussion — than a new rule.

The renewed attention comes as Florida-based Darden Restaurants, which acquired Ruth's Chris in a roughly $715 million deal in 2023, continues to position the brand within the fine-dining space while operating more than 2,100 restaurants across multiple chains, according to The Associated Press.

Darden's portfolio includes Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and Seasons 52.

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"Ruth's Chris isn't fine dining, it's like one step up from Outback," one person commented on X. "This is going to make a lot of people not go."

Another person agreed with that assessment, calling it "the Applebee's of expensive steakhouses."

Some also suggested the dress code could alienate customers.

One internet user claimed the policy "is trying to create an 'atmosphere' that intimidates people and drives them away."

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Others raised practical questions, especially about warmer climates and tourist hotspots. In beach towns or summer destinations, hats and tank tops can be more about comfort than casualness, prompting some to wonder how consistently the rules can be enforced.

Even within Darden's portfolio, dress expectations vary. The Capital Grille, another upscale brand, encourages elegant attire but does not explicitly ban hats — though it still restricts athletic wear and overly revealing clothing, People reported.

Some diners, however, applaud the policy.

"Thank God, a return of decorum for a much too casual society," one commenter wrote.

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"It's OK not to wear your baseball cap in some settings," the person added. "It's alright to dress up once in a while. Leave your sweats at home. Make an attempt at stepping up your game!"

Others echoed that sentiment.

"It's about time," one man said on X. "You've earned another fan. Thank you for demanding better."

"Nothing wrong with controlling the environment you're trying to create," another person commented.

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Someone else called for more restaurants to "bring back elegance and class to fine dining."

But it's not the first time tensions have flared over the restaurant's policy.

In 2015, gospel artist Marvin Sapp said he and members of his group were denied service at a Chicago Ruth's Chris over attire, later alleging the dress code was applied selectively, according to multiple reports at the time. The restaurant ultimately issued an apology following public backlash.

Fox News Digital reached out to Darden for comment.