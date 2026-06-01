Group of teenage campers stalked by a group of Sasquatches in Idaho over Memorial Day Weekend

A group of 10 teenagers, almost all of them 18, from Parma, Idaho, took the two-hour or so trip to Payette National Forest in McCall, Idaho, to go camping for Memorial Day weekend. While there, they claimed to have had encounters with, and some of them even witnessed, several Sasquatches.

The witness who submitted the claim to The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, Kyera, says that the first sighting came on Friday night when her friend Abi had seen a tall, dark figure just a couple of yards behind their friends Daniel and Baylee’s tent.

Abi kept this information to herself until Monday morning "because she didn’t want to freak anybody out. She didn’t know it at the time, but the weekend was only going to produce more encounters with the suspected group of Sasquatches.

On Saturday around midday, an argument between two of the friends caused another of the ten friends, Colton, to walk into the tree line to get away from the arguing. Kyera decided to go look for him and as she wandered through the trees she heard what "sounded like something was walking with me in the tree line and whistling at me in different directions to get me lost in the forest."

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After a few minutes of looking for Colton, she turned back only for her to run into him and find out that he had gone back to camp not long after walking into the tree line. At the time, she thought the whistling she heard was just her friend.

Later that night into early the next morning, a group of four was sitting around the campfire when they heard branches breaking behind one of them. They then heard coyotes howling and decided that the coyotes must have been what they heard making the noise in the forest.

At around 3 a.m. on Sunday, while everyone was sleeping, one of them heard what sounded like someone trying to start their car. That was followed by "really aggressive and rhythmic knocking," which they wrote off as a woodpecker. If only they had known that there was likely a group of Bigfoot in the area.

Then, later in the day on Sunday, Daniel "saw a figure on 2 legs." He had gone to use the bathroom when he came in contact with a 9-foot-tall creature "with blank reflective eyes" that was walking toward him.

He ran back to get a couple of his buddies. One of them was Kyera’s boyfriend, Colton, who had packed a rifle for the trip. They set out to find the 9-foot-tall creature.

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"They let off warning shots and returned to camp and said they were heading to our friends’ camp down the way because they heard the ‘person’ run that direction. They headed to our friends’ camp and later stated they were circled by 3 or more creatures in the woods," Kyera wrote.

"Our friends, Dillion and Sabrina, were camping off an abandoned road. They later returned and Daniel and Colton said they saw three creatures that stood 9 feet tall with dark fur and standing on 2 legs with blank reflective eyes. They described it as a human looking animal that was too tall to be a person and too fast to be human. They stated the creatures knew how to hide behind the trees and were circling them and trying to separate them from each other. Colton then stated he shot one of them, and then shot off 5 warning shots."

They heard more knocking. They found handprints on a couple of the vehicles and footprints around their camp. They also claim to have found, before packing it up and calling it a weekend, broken trees "put together as sideways crosses all in a wide circle with what appears to be teepees made out of trees."

BFRO Investigator Matthew Moneymaker spoke with two of the witnesses by phone and concluded that "They are telling the truth. The only question is whether it was a misinterpretation."

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He added that four out of the 10 on the camping trip had visual sightings in the daylight around their camp. The rest heard sounds at some point and, given that there is a history of Bigfoot activity in the area, Moneymaker said, "it is pretty obvious some sasquatches were there, at least three of them."

At least three of them, indeed. It’s this level of confidence that got me into Bigfoot in the first place. The lack of any real evidence shouldn’t deter anyone from making definitive statements like these. Believe them or not, they know what they saw and what they heard.