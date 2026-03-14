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War With Iran

American who fled Iran says citizens 'desperate' for freedom, praying for Islamic regime to fall

Armin Assadi said underground groups and citizens are celebrating U.S. strikes shattering the regime's power

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
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Iranian-American says civilians are 'grateful to God' for US pressure on regime Video

Iranian-American says civilians are 'grateful to God' for US pressure on regime

Iranian refugee Armin Assadi details dire conditions in Iran, with soaring food prices and widespread desperation for freedom from the regime. He describes communications with the underground church amid calls for U.S. intervention.

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A defiant Iranian regime is reeling from U.S. and Israeli military strikes, but one American who fled Iran as a child says some citizens are thanking the U.S. as a liberator.

Iranian-American Armin Assadi said Iranians are dancing near where American bombs have landed, adding that for the first time in 47 years there is hope Iran may be free.

"You can literally see people singing and dancing in the streets, mere blocks away from where the first missile struck. That's craziness to have [to] find hope in being bombed," Assadi said on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

"That's how desperate these people are, and they're thanking America for it," he added.

ISRAELI MINISTER OUTLINES IRAN MISSION GOALS, SAYS IRANIAN PEOPLE NOW HAVE CHANCE TO ‘REGAIN THEIR FREEDOM'

Protesters rally in Washington supporting regime change in Iran.

Protesters supporting regime change in Iran hold a rally in Washington, D.C., on March 7, days after U.S. and Israeli strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and sparked retaliatory missile and drone attacks by Iran. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump said the U.S. has destroyed a majority of Iran’s missile and drone manufacturing sites as a result of Operation Epic Fury — a military campaign that has resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Assadi said that while few videos have emerged from Iran since the attacks, what he has seen suggests some people support the U.S. campaign. He said some Iranians who have never visited the United States are even doing the "Trump dance."

Assadi added that the "underground church" is praying for America. Despite the support, he voiced "mixed feelings" watching the conflict unfold.

Anti-Iranian regime protesters holding signs and flags in Los Angeles

People march in an anti-Iranian regime rally in Los Angeles, California, on January 18. Protests in Iran have subsided after a government crackdown killed thousands, monitors said, following demonstrations that challenged the country's theocratic system.  (Jonathan Alcorn/AFP via Getty Images)

KHAMENEI IS DEAD — AND IRANIANS DARE TO HOPE FOR FREEDOM AGAIN AFTER DECADES OF TYRANNY

"People are going to die, but at the same time you can't help feel [a] sense of gratitude and hope that Iran might be free again for the first time in 47 years," Assadi said.

The Pentagon announced a formal investigation into a Feb. 28 strike after Iranian officials claimed more than 100 children were killed at a school next to a military compound.

"You can create all these weird narratives that Iran is against this war, but the regime might be. The people are not," Assadi said.

NETANYAHU INSISTS US AND ISRAEL'S STRIKES ON IRAN WON'T LEAD TO 'ENDLESS WAR'

Smoke seen in Iran

President Donald Trump confirmed the launch of U.S. strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. (Contributor/Getty Images)

"The people are celebrating it and are grateful to God that America stood up," he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi claimed on Sunday, on "Face the Nation," that President Donald Trump launched attacks against Iran "because it is fun," accusing the United States of starting what he called an "illegal war" during an interview with CBS host Margaret Brennan.

The comments came as the war between the United States and Iran continues to escalate, with the Trump administration signaling the conflict could continue longer than initially anticipated. 

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Iranian American couple recalls life under brutal regime, says war on Iran is a 'rescue mission' Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

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