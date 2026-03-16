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John Fetterman

Fetterman opens up about near-death experience and how it changed his approach to politics

Pennsylvania senator says heart-stopping stroke led him to reject political negativity on 'Hang Out with Sean Hannity'

By Max Bacall Fox News
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John Fetterman reveals his ‘heart stopped’ during near-fatal 2022 stroke Video

John Fetterman reveals his ‘heart stopped’ during near-fatal 2022 stroke

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., opens up about the 'touch and go' moments of his 2022 stroke, revealing his heart actually stopped and explaining how surviving that crisis transformed his approach to the nature of modern politics.

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Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., opened up about his close brush with death on Fox News' new podcast, "Hang Out with Sean Hannity," saying it led him to let go of negativity and open himself to new conversations amid an increasingly polarized political landscape.

Fetterman survived a severe stroke during his 2022 Senate campaign. He told host Sean Hannity that the incident caused his heart to stop.

John Fetterman speaking into a group of cell phones held by media members.

U.S. Senator John Fetterman, D-Pa., speaks to the media at the U.S. Capitol after a vote in the U.S. Senate on funding for DHS, in Washington, D.C., March 5. (Nathan Howard/Reuters)

"There was kind of touch-and-go at that time. And thankfully I’ve made a full recovery."

The life-threatening stroke left Fetterman with an auditory processing disorder that hampers his ability to understand and communicate speech. To get around this, the senator uses a captioning device that transcribes what is being said, allowing him to read his conversation in real time.

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Similar technology was installed in his office and in the Senate chamber, where captions are typed out for him by professional broadcast captioners to help him perform his congressional duties.

John Fetterman supporters react at watch party during 2022 midterms

Supporters of Pennsylvania Democratic Senatorial candidate John Fetterman react at a watch party in Pittsburgh during the midterm elections on Nov. 8, 2022. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Fetterman said the near-death experience inspired a sense of gratitude. 

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"That stroke could have ended me, or it could have taken my ability to speak or to move or for anything. So… I’m so grateful to be back here."

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Despite the heated nature of modern politics, Fetterman said he refuses to get bogged down in bitterness.

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"And that’s kind of why I’m like, I don’t hang on to any of the negativity… and that’s where I’m at. I’m always happy to have conversations with people. And that’s why, as things get more and more angry and more polarizing, it’s like, I’m not going to be part of that."

The full interview will be available Tuesday on "Hang Out with Sean Hannity," streaming on YouTube and Spotify.

Fox News Digital's Patrick Hauf and Aubrie Spady contributed to this report.

Max Bacall is an Associate Editor for the Flash/Media/Culture team at Fox News Digital.

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