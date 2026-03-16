Jerry O’Connell claims wife, daughters ‘became physical’ after his comments about Harris losing to Trump

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Actor Jerry O'Connell revealed his wife, actress Rebecca Romijn, and their daughters "became physical" with him after former Vice President Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election.

"If I say this, will I stay married?" the "Stand by Me" actor joked on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast on Monday.

O'Connell continued describing the night of the election where he insisted that he did not believe President Donald Trump would win. However, he recalled making off-hand remarks to his family during the night.

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"I said something along the lines of 'there was no planning. This is what they get. There should have been a primary.' I said something along those lines, you know, like I was just spit-balling ideas. It was a shock. My wife and daughters, without saying anything, became physical with me. They were filled with rage," O'Connell said.

He continued, "So if I am being careful with you in how I say things, yes, I live in California. I live with not one, not two, but three people who, if I made any kind of joke, they'd become very angry with me."

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Maher responded by saying he could not live that way.

"Whatever household situation I'm in, I say what I truly think, and if it makes you angry, I'm sorry. We'll have to work that out. But I am not going to tuck my tail between my legs and just shut the f--- up," Maher said.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Romijn's representatives for comment.

O'Connell and Maher's conversation came after Maher criticized Hollywood's refusal to award or acknowledge the Paramount+ series "Landman" because it was perceived as a "conservative show."

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"First of all, even if it was a conservative show, that should be allowed. This is f---ing America, you a--holes. Okay, you know what? 'Landman' has girl bosses. It has Mexicans. It has a trans character. I mean, it's just not exactly what you are. And so we have to ignore that and pretend it doesn't exist. You want to know why people vote for Trump? That's why your s----- attitude is a real turnoff," Maher said.