Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Fox News Flash

Sean Duffy urges Democrats to 'come to their senses' as TSA squeeze cripples airport operations

Transportation secretary says 300 agents have quit, call-outs doubled during 30-day partial DHS shutdown

By Max Bacall Fox News
close
Sean Duffy urges Dems to ‘come to their senses’ as chaos ensues at US airports Video

Sean Duffy urges Dems to ‘come to their senses’ as chaos ensues at US airports

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy joins 'Sunday Morning Futures' to sound the alarm on the 30-day Department of Homeland Security shutdown, warning that the funding stalemate is crippling TSA operations and leaving the country vulnerable.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Sunday sounded the alarm on prolonged airport delays during the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown, warning that the funding stalemate is crippling Transportation Security Administration (TSA) operations and leaving the country vulnerable.

Duffy told "Sunday Morning Futures" that some TSA agents were turning to other sources of income to provide for their families, leading to airport security wait times of three to four hours at some airports as spring break begins for millions of students.

About 300 TSA agents have quit, he said, and call-outs have doubled after agents missed their first full paychecks.

SHUTDOWN SPARKS FLIGHT CHAOS AS TSA LINES SPILL INTO PARKING LOTS WITH 3-HOUR WAITS OR LONGER

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy speaks during the 2026 Infrastructure Summit of government officials, corporate executives and labor leaders, in Washington, D.C., on March 11, 2026.  (Kylie Cooper/Reuters)

The Transportation secretary blamed Democrats for the funding standoff and accused holdouts of caring more about illegal immigrants than American travelers.

"This is what these Democrats want. And so my hope is that Democrats will come to their senses, open up DHS and then have a negotiation, have a conversation, but in the process, don't hold America hostage to just get what you want," he said.

DHS has been partially shut down for 30 days and counting as Republicans hold out for a budget proposal that fully funds all parts of Homeland Security, while Democrats say they're willing to fund individual branches within the department, including TSA, but not Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or Customs and Border Protection (CBP) until the Trump administration agrees to immigration reform.

AIRPORT SECURITY STRAIN DURING SHUTDOWN GROWS AS UNPAID TSA OFFICERS WARN, ‘WE’RE HURTING’

Elissa Slotkin

Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., is seen during votes in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The shutdown persists amid multiple terrorism-related incidents in the past week, including an ISIS-inspired bomb plot in New York, a synagogue vehicle ramming and shooting in Michigan and a shooting targeting ROTC members at Old Dominion University in Virginia. 

Duffy pointed to Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., whose state was the site of the recent synagogue attack.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"She voted every time against funding DHS. And once the threat to her community was real, from radicals, now she says, 'Let's open up DHS,' and I think it begs the question, are Democrats waiting for Americans to get hurt, to get killed, before they actually put your security before those who have come to this country unlawfully and illegally?"

"I hope that's not their position, but we can get to a better place if they would just come to their senses and negotiate after they open it up."

TSA agent sounds alarm on ‘uncertainty’ as DHS remains shut down Video

Max Bacall is an Associate Editor for the Flash/Media/Culture team at Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue