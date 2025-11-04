Melania Trump to receive Patriot of the Year honor at Fox Nation's Patriot Awards

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First lady Melania Trump is set to take the stage to be honored as Patriot of the Year at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards.

The Patriot Awards will stream live on the Fox Nation app at 8 p.m. Thursday, November 6 and will be hosted by Fox News' Sean Hannity.

The annual event is a celebration honoring everyday heroes and patriots who have shown unwavering dedication to the values that make our country great.

Melania Trump has been active on the political scene throughout the last 12 months.

In March, she participated in a Capitol Hill roundtable discussion about the Take It Down Act, a bill that combats the spread of non-consensual intimate images online. It received bipartisan support and was signed into law on May 20.

The first lady also spoke at an International Women of Courage awards ceremony in April and highlighted the achievements of women around the world, including Israeli lawyer Amit Soussana, who survived 55 days in Hamas captivity after the Oct. 7 attacks.

President Donald Trump received the honor during last year's Patriot Awards. His speech was noteworthy for taking place at the end of a stunning year for the then-president-elect, who overcame a significant assassination attempt and criminal convictions before winning the election.

"We're going to do something that I've been talking about for eight years," he said during his remarks after receiving the award. "We're going to do it again. We have to do it again. We're going to be very proud of our country again."

This year's edition of the Patriot Awards features a star-studded lineup. Country music star Jason Aldean will perform his songs "Try That in a Small Town" and "How Far Does a Goodbye Go."

He will be joined by his wife Brittany to present the first inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award to Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk. She will receive the honor almost two months after her husband was shot and killed during a speaking event at Utah Valley University.

Other Fox News personalities will present a litany of other awards honoring everyday Americans, including the Young Patriot Award, Benjamin Hall "Honor" Award, Tunnel to Towers' Stephen Siller Courage Award, Salute to Service Award, Most Valuable Patriot Award, Heroism Award and Patriot of the Year Award.

