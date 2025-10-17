Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fox Nation

Hannity hosts star-studded salute to US heroes including Charlie Kirk at Fox Nation's seventh Patriot Awards

The event in New York on Nov. 6 will debut new award dedicated to the late political activist Charlie Kirk

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
close
Sean Hannity kicks off the 6th annual Patriot Awards Video

Sean Hannity kicks off the 6th annual Patriot Awards

Fox News host Sean Hannity welcomes attendees to Fox Nation’s sixth annual Patriot Awards in New York.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' Sean Hannity will return to host the seventh annual Patriot Awards on Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. at the Tilles Center at LIU Post in Greenvale, New York.

The annual event celebrates America’s unsung heroes – from military members and first responders to ordinary people who go above and beyond for their communities.

For the first time, a new award honoring the late Charlie Kirk will debut and become a permanent part of the Patriot Awards. It will recognize individuals who demonstrate the values Kirk championed, including freedom, courage and conviction. 

FOX NATION HONORS AMERICA'S EVERYDAY HEROES, PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP AT THE SIXTH ANNUAL PATRIOT AWARDS

Tunnel To Towers to present 'Stephen Siller Back the Blue' Award at Fox Nation's Patriot Awards Video

Special Fox News guests this year include Bill Hemmer, Dana Perino, Martha MacCallum, Benjamin Hall, Joey Jones, Will Cain, Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters and many more. 

FOX NATION PATRIOT AWARDS ATTENDEES ADDRESS IMPORTANCE OF PATRIOTISM IN PIVOTAL ELECTION YEAR: 'FREE TO TALK'

Among the prestigious awards presented will be the new Honor Award. This prize is named after Fox News senior correspondent Benjamin Hall’s daughter, who he credits with helping him survive a 2022 bombing in Ukraine.

President Donald Trump takes the stage with the word Trump behindhim

President-elect Donald Trump takes the stage before he speaks at the FOX Nation Patriot Awards, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Greenvale, N.Y. (Heather Khalifa/AP Photo)

Award categories include Young Patriot, Heroism, T2T Stephen Siller Award, Most Valuable Patriot, Salute to Service, and Patriot of the Year, recognizing outstanding service to the nation.

Last year, President Donald Trump accepted the "Patriot of the Year" award following his 2024 presidential election victory. He told the crowd, "We’re going to get things straightened out in this country," as he looked ahead to his second term in the White House.

Created in 2019, the Patriot Awards have become one of Fox Nation's most beloved and anticipated events. It’s a night that blends heartfelt tributes with live music and familiar Fox News faces.

SEAN HANNITY 'EXCITED' TO HOST FOX NATION'S PATRIOT AWARDS, SAYS IT WILL CELEBRATE AMERICA'S 'UNSUNG HEROES'

Audience members stand with hands over their hearts as the national anthem is performed at Fox Nation’s Patriot Awards.

People stand during the performance of the National Anthem at Fox Nation’s Patriot Awards at the Tilles Center in Greenvale, New York, on December 5, 2024. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

Tickets are on sale now, and the full ceremony will stream exclusively on Fox Nation.

Madison is a production assistant for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

Close modal

Continue