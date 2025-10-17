Hannity hosts star-studded salute to US heroes including Charlie Kirk at Fox Nation's seventh Patriot Awards

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' Sean Hannity will return to host the seventh annual Patriot Awards on Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. at the Tilles Center at LIU Post in Greenvale, New York.

The annual event celebrates America’s unsung heroes – from military members and first responders to ordinary people who go above and beyond for their communities.

For the first time, a new award honoring the late Charlie Kirk will debut and become a permanent part of the Patriot Awards. It will recognize individuals who demonstrate the values Kirk championed, including freedom, courage and conviction.

Special Fox News guests this year include Bill Hemmer, Dana Perino, Martha MacCallum, Benjamin Hall, Joey Jones, Will Cain, Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters and many more.

Among the prestigious awards presented will be the new Honor Award. This prize is named after Fox News senior correspondent Benjamin Hall’s daughter, who he credits with helping him survive a 2022 bombing in Ukraine.

Award categories include Young Patriot, Heroism, T2T Stephen Siller Award, Most Valuable Patriot, Salute to Service, and Patriot of the Year, recognizing outstanding service to the nation.

Last year, President Donald Trump accepted the "Patriot of the Year" award following his 2024 presidential election victory. He told the crowd, "We’re going to get things straightened out in this country," as he looked ahead to his second term in the White House.

Created in 2019, the Patriot Awards have become one of Fox Nation's most beloved and anticipated events. It’s a night that blends heartfelt tributes with live music and familiar Fox News faces.

Tickets are on sale now, and the full ceremony will stream exclusively on Fox Nation.