Fox Nation Patriot Awards trophies forged from American history with nails from George Washington’s church

This year’s Patriot Awards not only celebrate America’s heroes but are built from American history itself. The 2025 trophies feature nails from former President George Washington’s church, wood from his elm tree and musket balls from the Revolutionary War.

The 7th annual Patriot Awards will take place Nov. 6 at the Tilles Center at LIU Post in Greenvale, New York. The event honors American heroes and the sacrifices they’ve made for the nation.

Shane and Justice Henderson are the creators of this year’s award. The father-son team also created the 2022 and 2024 trophies. Shane Henderson explained on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday that they believed they "peaked" with last year’s awards, but were blown away by what they created for this year’s.

"I didn't think we'd be able to beat it, but my team knocked it out of the park this year," said Henderson, president of Metal Art of Wisconsin.

"This is the greatest thing that me and my son, Justice, we’ve ever done," he added.

This year’s awards are shaped into a waving flag sporting the red, white and blue. Trinity Church, once attended by George Washington and home to Founding Father Alexander Hamilton’s grave, plays a special role in this year’s design, specifically in the flagpole.

"It is infused with nails from Trinity Church in New York City. This is George Washington's place of worship," said Henderson.

The church burned down in 1776. Nails from the site were used to form the flagpole, something Henderson explained is meant as a symbol of "faith," representing what holds up the flag and the values it represents.

Freedom itself is represented by a wooden stripe across the center of the flag. It’s made from one of the most famous trees in the country.

"The big one is the commemorative stripe," said Henderson, pointing out the line of brown at the center of the award.

"This is actual wood inlaid into each award from George Washington's elm tree. It was under that elm tree George Washington took command of the Continental Army in 1775."

Finally, the last historical material used represents sacrifice, a quality shared with many of the event’s honorees. It’s represented by the stars on the flag. Each one is crafted from melted-down musket balls and bullets recovered from the Battle of Yorktown, the moment that effectively ended the Revolutionary War.

"We melted them down and cast each star and hand inlaid them," Henderson said of the care that went into each piece.

Since 2019, the Patriot Awards have become one of Fox Nation’s most anticipated events of the year. Dozens of patriots will be honored for their service to the nation.

Award categories include Young Patriot, Heroism, T2T Stephen Siller Award, Most Valuable Patriot, Salute to Service, and Patriot of the Year. This year, a new award honoring the late Charlie Kirk will be presented.

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, his widow, will attend the event. First lady Melania Trump will also accept the prestigious "Patriot of the Year" award.