Democratic congressman lashes out at aviation analyst over 'stupid' DHS shutdown comments

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Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., pushed back in an interview Monday after former Department of Transportation inspector general, Mary Schiavo, criticized Congress over the funding fight affecting the Transportation Security Administration, calling her remarks a "stupid comment."

Earlier in the program, Schiavo rebuked lawmakers for using TSA funding in the broader government spending fight.

"My message to Congress is you don't remember why we have the TSA and why they have to be paid and why it's completely irresponsible to use them as a political football," Schiavo said. "Call 911 and check yourself into the hospital because you have total amnesia. This is absolutely absurd."

The remarks come as Washington remains locked in a dispute over federal spending legislation, with lawmakers debating funding levels for agencies including the TSA, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Smith responded to Schiavo's earlier comments while defending the Democratic Party's position on funding priorities.

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"That sort of stupid comment really doesn't help anything," Smith claimed. "We know how important it is. I'm headed to the airport as soon as I get done with my interview."

Smith argued that lawmakers broadly support funding core security agencies but says disagreements remain over immigration enforcement funding tied to the spending legislation.

"Democrats and Republicans have both wanted to fund TSA for some time and also the Coast Guard and FEMA and everything else," Smith said. "What we don't want to fund is ICE."

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Smith also claimed immigration enforcement policies have led to abuses that Democrats want addressed during the funding negotiations.

"The notion that somehow that's trivial — ICE basically murdered two people in Minnesota," Smith said. "The rights of Americans are being violated across this country."

Smith added that Democrats have offered a proposal to fund security and disaster response agencies while excluding immigration enforcement funding.

"There's a simple solution: fund everything but ICE," Smith said. "We've had that on the table for three or four weeks now."

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Tensions in Congress continue to rise as lawmakers continue negotiating federal funding legislation while trading blame over which party is responsible for the stalemate.

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