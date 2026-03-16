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Democratic congressman lashes out at aviation analyst over 'stupid' DHS shutdown comments

Rep. Adam Smith lashes out at analyst saying TSA being treated like political football

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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Dem congressman lashes out at CNN analyst over 'stupid' DHS shutdown comments, defends funding fight Video

Dem congressman lashes out at CNN analyst over 'stupid' DHS shutdown comments, defends funding fight

The ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., responded to CNN transportation analyst Mary Schiavo accusing Congress of treating airport security funding as a political football.

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Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., pushed back in an interview Monday after former Department of Transportation inspector general, Mary Schiavo, criticized Congress over the funding fight affecting the Transportation Security Administration, calling her remarks a "stupid comment."

Earlier in the program, Schiavo rebuked lawmakers for using TSA funding in the broader government spending fight.

"My message to Congress is you don't remember why we have the TSA and why they have to be paid and why it's completely irresponsible to use them as a political football," Schiavo said. "Call 911 and check yourself into the hospital because you have total amnesia. This is absolutely absurd."

The remarks come as Washington remains locked in a dispute over federal spending legislation, with lawmakers debating funding levels for agencies including the TSA, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Smith responded to Schiavo's earlier comments while defending the Democratic Party's position on funding priorities.

AIRLINE CEOs TORCH LAWMAKERS FOR TURNING AIR TRAVEL INTO A 'POLITICAL FOOTBALL'

Airport passengers wait in an hours-long security line at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, Texas, US, on Monday, March 9, 2026.

Travelers wait in line at a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, Texas, US, on Monday, March 9, 2026. (Mark Felix/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"That sort of stupid comment really doesn't help anything," Smith claimed. "We know how important it is. I'm headed to the airport as soon as I get done with my interview."

Smith argued that lawmakers broadly support funding core security agencies but says disagreements remain over immigration enforcement funding tied to the spending legislation.

"Democrats and Republicans have both wanted to fund TSA for some time and also the Coast Guard and FEMA and everything else," Smith said. "What we don't want to fund is ICE."

SEAN DUFFY URGES DEMOCRATS TO 'COME TO THEIR SENSES' AS TSA SQUEEZE CRIPPLES AIRPORT OPERATIONS

Deondre White at DCA

Smith argued that lawmakers broadly support funding core security agencies but says disagreements remain over immigration enforcement funding tied to the spending legislation. (Fox News Digital)

Smith also claimed immigration enforcement policies have led to abuses that Democrats want addressed during the funding negotiations.

"The notion that somehow that's trivial — ICE basically murdered two people in Minnesota," Smith said. "The rights of Americans are being violated across this country."

Smith added that Democrats have offered a proposal to fund security and disaster response agencies while excluding immigration enforcement funding.

"There's a simple solution: fund everything but ICE," Smith said. "We've had that on the table for three or four weeks now."

AIRPORTS SET UP DONATION DRIVES FOR UNPAID TSA OFFICERS DURING DHS FUNDING CRISIS

flight passengers at DCA IN TSA line

Flight passengers go through security lines at Reagan Airport in Washington, DC. (Ashley J. DiMella/Fox News Digital)

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Tensions in Congress continue to rise as lawmakers continue negotiating federal funding legislation while trading blame over which party is responsible for the stalemate.

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CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

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