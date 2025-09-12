Fox News announces primetime special ‘Charlie Kirk: An American Original’ to honor conservative leader

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Channel has announced the primetime special "Charlie Kirk: An American Original" will be hosted by Jesse Watters and air on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

The one-hour special will honor the life and legacy of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, following his tragic assassination at Utah Valley University this week. Watters will reflect on Kirk’s extraordinary impact as a conservative thought leader, gifted communicator, and monumental force for the MAGA movement.

Donald Trump Jr., "My View" host Lara Trump, Graham Allen, OutKick’s Riley Gaines and Pastor Jack Hibbs are among Kirk’s friends and colleagues who will join the program. Fox News personalities Will Cain, Laura Ingraham, Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt and Lawrence Jones will also join to reflect on Kirk’s profound impact.

Fox News contributors Jason Chaffetz, who was on location in Utah during the horrific shooting, and Lisa Boothe will also join Watters.

Kirk, a 31-year-old father of two, was in his element on Wednesday, speaking and debating on the Utah college campus when he was suddenly shot in the neck. He was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead that afternoon.

He had been invited to speak by the campus chapter of Turning Point USA, a national conservative student group he founded. Turning Point USA has gone on to become one of the most influential political organizations in the country, and Kirk was a frequent guest on Fox News programs.

Kirk made his last television appearance on "The Will Cain Show" on Tuesday and served as a guest co-host on "FOX & Friends Weekend" in July.

Authorities announced Friday the suspect in the killing was in custody.

An encore presentation of "Charlie Kirk: An American Original" will air on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET, with the program also available for streaming on FOX Nation.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.