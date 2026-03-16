Trump scolds reporter as 'very obnoxious' over question on Air Force One, blasts 'most corrupt' ABC News

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President Donald Trump scolded a reporter as "very obnoxious" who attempted to ask about sending troops to the Middle East as part of the war with Iran and blasted ABC News as "corrupt" on Sunday.

Trump was asked during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One if he could explain why thousands of Marines and sailors are being sent to the region. The president appeared to shush the reporter before responding.

"You’re a very obnoxious person," Trump said before quickly moving on to another reporter.

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The president was earlier asked, reportedly by the same correspondent, about a fundraising email sent by a Trump PAC that featured a photo of him wearing a baseball hat during a recent dignified transfer ceremony of service members who were killed during the war with Iran.

"I was at the dignified transfer, unlike a lot of other people," Trump said.

The ABC reporter asked if the fundraising email was "appropriate."

"I do," Trump said. "I didn’t see it… we have a lot of people working for us. There is nobody that’s better to the military than me. Look at the election results, look at the kind of votes that we get. Look at the poll numbers."

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Trump, who was returning to Washington, D.C., from a weekend at Mar-a-Lago, then asked the reporter who she was with.

"ABC News," the reporter answered.

"One of the worst, most fake, most corrupt," Trump responded. "You know what, ABC News, I think it’s maybe the most corrupt news organization on the planet. I think they’re terrible."

Trump then declared, "I don’t want any more from ABC News."

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ABC News did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Trump also said there was "AI-generated" and "fake" news coming out of Iran.

In 2024, ABC News and its top anchor, George Stephanopoulos, agreed to pay Trump $15 million to settle a defamation lawsuit. Trump filed the suit against Stephanopoulos after he asserted that Trump was found "liable for rape" in a civil case during a contentious interview with Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

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During Sunday's press gaggle, Trump also suggested the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) needs to stand with the U.S. in defense of the Strait of Hormuz or face a "very bad" future.

Fox News Digital's Eric Mack contributed to this report.