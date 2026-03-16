Fox supports the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces

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Fox News Media is urging viewers to join FOX Corporation in supporting the American Red Cross’ Service to the Armed Forces (SAF).

From daily needs to global emergencies, help Fox News Media be there for those who serve. Scan the QR code or visit go.fox/redcross to donate to Service to the Armed Forces today.

As the situation in the Middle East continues to evolve, American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces teams remain steadfast in supporting U.S. service members and military-connected families across the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

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Service members and their families can access American Red Cross services, including emergency communication messages, financial assistance referrals and critical community services, through the Hero Care Network, by visiting redcross.org/saf or calling 1-877-272-7337.

In Europe, Service to the Armed Forces teams are experiencing a rapid increase in requests for assistance as evacuation operations expand. American Red Cross personnel are helping receive incoming evacuees, distributing essential comfort items and working closely with military leadership to ensure uninterrupted emergency communication services for families.

In the Middle East, communications constraints and shifting operational demands continue to shape its support, while in Asia, teams remain closely embedded with their units, providing steady assistance and caring for families of service members deploying to the region.

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Domestically, SAF stations are leaning forward to support military families awaiting news from overseas. Teams are preparing to assist those returning to the United States, ensuring service members can access urgent messaging and family-related support.

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Across all regions, the American Red Cross is operating at an accelerated pace and adapting quickly, moving supplies where they are needed most and delivering compassionate care during a period of heightened uncertainty.

The American Red Cross is the only organization congressionally authorized to connect U.S. troops and their families so that they never face an emergency alone.

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