Gen Z Christian influencer says young Americans are 'tired of fake stuff,' turning to Jesus

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A 22-year-old Christian influencer says more young Americans are rediscovering faith as frustration with "fake stuff" and social media culture drives a search for deeper meaning.

"We’re tired of fake stuff. We’re tired of fluff," Bryce Crawford said Monday on "Fox & Friends."

"We're fed fluff through our phones, through desires, through whatever we think is going to satisfy. Every human being is on a quest for love, and we try to fill that void with different things, and I think people are naturally understanding, 'Wait, this thing isn't working anymore. This isn't going how I thought it was going to go,' so ultimately, people don't just want a truth, they want the truth and that would be Jesus."

Crawford is helping trailblaze a faith revival among young adults by spreading the gospel in the streets and to millions of followers on his social media accounts.

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After growing up in a Christian household, he fully committed to Christ and found peace in Jesus' word after battling anxiety and depression as a teen.

"When I was 17, I planned on making an irrevocable decision with my life because I thought that was the only way to get the pain to go away," he said.

"And the night I was going to make an irrevocable decision, Jesus supernaturally encountered me, and I prayed a prayer. I said, 'Jesus, if you're real, take away my anxiety and depression,' and I haven't had it since that day."

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That was over five years ago, he shared, and that moment placed his "foot in the door" to give his life to Christ.

Crawford is also leading the charge with his "I Love Jesus" tour – traveling from state to state, city to city, to help spread the gospel and give people a space to unify behind a Christian message.

He said helping others welcome the gospel as he did starts with being "intentional" in asking questions.

"[People are] not a statistic. I'm not going out there to treat them like a stat to go home and brag about. They're a human being that's made in the image of God," he said.

"So we want to be intentional and ask questions. But we ask the tough questions, too: Do you have a faith? What do you think happens when we die? Do you believe in Jesus? [What are] your thoughts on Him? Everyone has a perspective of Jesus. It's just, do we believe that he is God? And if he is God, then he's worthy of our lives and worship."

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Crawford said the Christian resurgence among fellow Gen Zers stems from people "waking up to the truth" and realizing that Christ is the "only thing that can satisfy" them.

"We've lived for so many different things, different people, relationships, substances, different vices, and it doesn't fulfill us," he said.

"So people understand that we need something eternal and perfect that can sustain that, and Jesus is alive and active, and He is doing that in people's hearts who are hungry and ready to receive Him."