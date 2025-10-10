First lady Melania Trump announces 8 Ukrainian children reunited with families after being taken into Russia

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First lady Melania Trump announced on Friday that eight Ukrainian children displaced during the country's ongoing war with Russia had been reunited with their families.

"Each child has lived in turmoil because of the war in Ukraine. Three were separated from their parents and displaced to the Russian Federation because of frontline fighting. The other five were separated from family members across borders because of the conflict, including one young girl who has now been reunited from Ukraine to Russia," Melania Trump said.

The first lady added that some minors who were displaced during the war have since reached adulthood and are residing in Russia, but their safe return home requires "coordinated assistance."

The first lady stressed that this is part of an ongoing process and that plans are already underway to reunify more children with their families.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.