Trump admin official says there’s a 'very good chance' gas prices will be back to normal by summer

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Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Sunday that there’s a "very good chance" gas prices will be normal by summer.

"After the conflict is over, you’ll start to see prices come back down, but Iran is immediately going to impede flow through the Straits of Hormuz launching attacks at all of their neighbors. Even those completely uninvolved in this conflict illustrates why it is so important to defang this regime," Wright told NBC’s Kristen Welker on "Meet the Press."

"It’s been the greatest supporter of terrorism in the world and the greatest killer of American soldiers in 20 years has been Iran, and we haven’t fought a conflict against them until this," Wright said.

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The comments came as the war between the United States and Iran continues to escalate, with the Trump administration signaling the conflict may last longer than initially anticipated.

While U.S. military forces' involvement in Operation Epic Fury is underway, oil markets have been shaken.

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Americans could face higher gas prices after the Iranian regime threatened to attack vessels that cross the Strait of Hormuz , where about 20% of the world's daily oil supply passes through.

Wright added, "It’s just this president did not want to kick this can down the road to the next administration. The world simply can’t see a nuclear-armed Iran, and so I’m proud of his actions, but yes, it is a short-term disruption of the flow of energy."

"Americans are feeling it right now. Americans will feel it for a few more weeks, but in the end, we will have removed the greatest risk to global energy supplies. We’ll go to a world more abundant in energy, more affordable in energy and less risky for American soldiers and commerce in the Middle East," Wright said.

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"Are you confident the gas will be back under $3 by the busy summer travel season, Mr. Secretary?" Welker asked Wright.

"There’s a very good chance that will be true. You know, there’s no guarantees in war. The timeframe is still not entirely clear, but I think that’s certainly a goal of the administration and very possible," Wright said.

According to AAA, the national average for gas prices is currently $3.71 per gallon.



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