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Trump admin official says there’s a 'very good chance' gas prices will be back to normal by summer

Chris Wright says Americans will feel disruption for a few more weeks as Iran threatens Strait of Hormuz

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
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Energy Secretary Wright predicts normal gas prices will return by summer after the conflict. Video

Energy Secretary Wright predicts normal gas prices will return by summer after the conflict.

Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Sunday that there’s a 'very good chance' gas prices will be normal by summer.

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Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Sunday that there’s a "very good chance" gas prices will be normal by summer.

"After the conflict is over, you’ll start to see prices come back down, but Iran is immediately going to impede flow through the Straits of Hormuz launching attacks at all of their neighbors. Even those completely uninvolved in this conflict illustrates why it is so important to defang this regime," Wright told NBC’s Kristen Welker on "Meet the Press."

"It’s been the greatest supporter of terrorism in the world and the greatest killer of American soldiers in 20 years has been Iran, and we haven’t fought a conflict against them until this," Wright said.

FILE-In this Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2012, file photo, a man pumps gas into his van while a sign advertises that a gallon of regular unleaded costs $4.09 at the Speedway on South Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo, Mich. Drivers are facing the biggest one-day jump in gasoline prices in 18 months, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2012, as Hurricane Isaac swamps the nation&#39;s oil and gas hub along the Gulf Coast. The nationwide average for a gallon of regular gas rose a nickel Wednesday to $3.80 as refineries shut down or cut back to protect against Isaac&#39;s high winds and heavy rain. (AP Photo/Kalamazoo Gazette, Mark Bugnaski)

Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Sunday that there’s a "very good chance" gas prices will be normal by summer. (The Associated Press 2012)

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The comments came as the war between the United States and Iran continues to escalate, with the Trump administration signaling the conflict may last longer than initially anticipated. 

While U.S. military forces' involvement in Operation Epic Fury is underway, oil markets have been shaken.

Operation Epic Fury

The neighbors standing by a destroyed car with an Islamic Republic flag look at the building damaged in the Shahid Borujerdi residential complex in southeast of Tehran, which was heavily bombed on the morning of March 4 by Israel and the U.S. during Operation Epic Fury seen on March 5, 2026, in Tehran, Iran. (Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images)

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Americans could face higher gas prices after the Iranian regime threatened to attack vessels that cross the Strait of Hormuz, where about 20% of the world's daily oil supply passes through.

Wright added, "It’s just this president did not want to kick this can down the road to the next administration. The world simply can’t see a nuclear-armed Iran, and so I’m proud of his actions, but yes, it is a short-term disruption of the flow of energy."

"Americans are feeling it right now. Americans will feel it for a few more weeks, but in the end, we will have removed the greatest risk to global energy supplies. We’ll go to a world more abundant in energy, more affordable in energy and less risky for American soldiers and commerce in the Middle East," Wright said.

Secretary Wright in Paris at IEA

According to AAA, the national average for gas prices is currently $3.71. (Ana Lopez/Getty Images)

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"Are you confident the gas will be back under $3 by the busy summer travel season, Mr. Secretary?" Welker asked Wright.

"There’s a very good chance that will be true. You know, there’s no guarantees in war. The timeframe is still not entirely clear, but I think that’s certainly a goal of the administration and very possible," Wright said.

According to AAA, the national average for gas prices is currently $3.71 per gallon.

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The White House did not respond for comment from Fox News Digital.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn

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