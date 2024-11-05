America to decide the next President of the United States today
Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris go head-to-head at the ballot boxes across America today, November 5, 2024, in a race to determine the next President of the United States.
Media outlets will likely make some unofficial calls on election night from states where the contest is not very close, but expect a process of at least a few days – and potentially as long as several weeks – before the final call is made on who the next president is in 2025.
Every state handles its elections differently, but they all have laws guiding the certification timeline. Generally, after all votes in a state are counted, a board of state election officials reviews the count to assess it for accuracy and completeness. Once that review is completed, the results must then be certified at both the local and state level.
The certification process includes a review by election officials, boards of canvassers or those given authority to certify under state law. Certification may come from the state’s chief election official, which can range from its Secretary of State or Lt. Governor to its board of canvassers or other state-level entity. In the end, it is up to Congress to certify the results at the federal level. At that point, we have a new president.
In 2020, the last state to certify its vote count was California, on Dec. 11. However, it took more than 2 months from Election Day before Congress officially certified the votes.
In the United States there are multiple requirements for voting within Elections. The major requirement is that voters must be a US citizen to vote in Federal elections. Some areas of the United States allow for non-citizens to vote in local elections but not federal ones. Voters must be 18 years or older before Election Day to vote. Some states allow for 17 year olds who will be 18 by Election Day to vote in primaries. Voters must register before the deadline to be put on voter rolls, however North Dakota does not require voter registration and it is the only state to do so.
In the United States, those who are not noncitizens, convicted of a felony or currently serving time for other types of crime, in US territories, and/or have some mental disability may not be or are not able to vote. These rules vary by state. Over recent years, Congress has debated whether or not these groups of people should have the right to vote in general and local elections leading to the argument of if this is a type of voter suppression or not.
Fox News' Emma Woodhead contributed to this report.
Gwen Walz, wife of Minnesota governor and Democratic vice presidential hopeful Tim Walz, indicated offering tampons in school bathrooms would help students learn to read during an appearance on Katie Couric's podcast Sunday, October 27,
Couric asked Walz about her husband being called "Tampon Tim," a nickname coined by conservatives after he signed a bill in his state that would put free menstrual products in all school restrooms, including boys' rooms.
"If kids are hungry in school, what that does to brain and learning, you're not going to learn to read," Walz said. "So if you're talking about learning to read and closing gaps then you better take away the barriers for that. If that's tampons, then that's tampons, right?"
"Take away the barriers and let's get to the real work of this, not get lost in what are components and, as some people would say, you know, equaling the playing field or whatever it might be," she said.
This is an excerpt from an article written by Fox News' Kendall Tietz.
Sirius XM radio host Megyn Kelly campaigned for former President Trump in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania in hopes of convincing the remaining undecided president to rally behind him over Vice President Kamala Harris.
Kelly revealed Monday on her show that the Trump campaign had invited her to appear alongside the Republican nominee in Pittsburgh. She previously announced she would vote for Trump in the presidential race against President Biden before he withdrew from the race.
Kelly joined Trump on stage to praise him as a "protector of women" and that is the reason she is endorsing him.
"He will be a protector of women. And it's why I'm voting for him," she said. "He will close the border. He will keep the boys out of girls sports and where they don't belong. And you know what else? One more thing. He will look out for our boys, to our forgotten boys and our forgotten men. Guys like you. Guys like these guys. Who got the calluses on their hands? Who work for a living with the beards and the tats. Who maybe have a beer after work and don't want to be judged by people like Oprah and Beyoncé, who will never have to face the consequences of her disastrous economic policies."
The former Fox News anchor famously had a tense relationship with Trump during the 2016 election cycle.
This is an excerpt from an article written by Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn.
Voters in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, were split between former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in the famous midnight vote.
Trump and Harris each received three votes.
In 2020, President Biden secured all five votes in Dixville Notch.
Four years prior, Democrat Hillary Clinton received the most votes with four, followed by two votes for Trump, one vote for Libertarian Gary Johnson and one write-in vote for now-Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has indicated that former President Donald Trump plans to give him "control" over the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Kennedy indicated that Trump "promised" him "control" over "public health agencies, which are HHS and its sub-agencies, CDC, FDA, NIH, and a few others," plus the USDA.
He made the comments in a video clip that has been circulating online.
The New York Times reported that Kennedy noted via text that the video was a recording from an internal talk with campaign workers regarding get-out-the-vote efforts for Trump.
"I stand ready to help him rid the public health agencies of their pervasive conflicts and corruption and restore their tradition of gold-standard, evidence-based science," Kennedy said in a statement, according to the outlet.
The HHS secretary and USDA secretary posts are both cabinet-level positions.
"No formal decisions about Cabinet and personnel have been made, however, President Trump has said he will work alongside passionate voices like RFK Jr. to Make America Healthy Again by providing families with safe food and ending the chronic disease epidemic plaguing our children," Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.
"President Trump will also establish a special Presidential Commission of independent minds and will charge them with investigating what is causing the decades-long increase in chronic illnesses," she added.
This is an excerpt from an article written by Fox News' Alex Nitzberg.
