Nigel Farage says Harris should pardon Trump if he loses

Trump ally and British parliament member Nigel Farage says Vice President Kamala Harris should pardon the former president if he loses in order to "dampen down potential tensions" following Election Day.

Farage, the leader of the Reform UK party, made the remark this week in an interview with The Telegraph, during which he declared that "I still think he is going to win."

"If she gets in on Tuesday I hope she pardons him. She could look magnanimous and it would dampen down potential tensions," Farage said.

In September, Judge Juan Merchan decided to postpone Trump’s sentencing in New York v. Trump until after the presidential election. Trump had been found guilty in an unprecedented criminal trial on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

ELECTION DAY 2024: LIVE UPDATES

Farage also told The Telegraph that he has "never gone along with the stolen election narrative" surrounding the 2020 presidential race.

"The whole point of voting is we don’t need to fight," he said. "It is what we fought two world wars for. We settle our differences with the ballot box."

GOVERNMENT, PRIVATE BUSINESSES ERECT BARRICADES IN PREPARATION FOR ELECTION DAY

Farage added that if Trump loses to Harris and "If it was clear and decisive then maybe it’s time [for Trump] to go and play golf at Turnberry," referencing Trump’s course in Scotland.

At a rally in Reading, Pa., on the eve of Election Day, Trump described Farage – who was in attendance – as "the big winner of the last election in the U.K."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He's a little bit of a rebel, but that's good, you know? That's good. Don't change. Nigel," Trump added.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.