Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Nigel Farage says Harris should pardon Trump if he loses

Reform UK party leader says he still thinks Trump is ‘going to win’

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Delaying Trump sentencing allows judge to look ‘magnanimous,’ ‘apolitical’: Sol Wisenberg Video

Delaying Trump sentencing allows judge to look ‘magnanimous,’ ‘apolitical’: Sol Wisenberg

Fox News contributor Sol Wisenberg reacts to a judge delaying sentencing in the N.Y. v. Trump trial and comments on Hunter Biden pleading guilty to nine tax charges.

Trump ally and British parliament member Nigel Farage says Vice President Kamala Harris should pardon the former president if he loses in order to "dampen down potential tensions" following Election Day. 

Farage, the leader of the Reform UK party, made the remark this week in an interview with The Telegraph, during which he declared that "I still think he is going to win." 

"If she gets in on Tuesday I hope she pardons him. She could look magnanimous and it would dampen down potential tensions," Farage said.  

In September, Judge Juan Merchan decided to postpone Trump’s sentencing in New York v. Trump until after the presidential election. Trump had been found guilty in an unprecedented criminal trial on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. 

ELECTION DAY 2024: LIVE UPDATES 

Trump and Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage speaks next to Donald Trump during a campaign rally in October 2020 in Arizona. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

Farage also told The Telegraph that he has "never gone along with the stolen election narrative" surrounding the 2020 presidential race. 

"The whole point of voting is we don’t need to fight," he said. "It is what we fought two world wars for. We settle our differences with the ballot box." 

GOVERNMENT, PRIVATE BUSINESSES ERECT BARRICADES IN PREPARATION FOR ELECTION DAY 

Farage at Trump rally

UK Member of Parliament and Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage attends Trump's  campaign rally at the Santander Arena on Nov. 4 in Reading, Pa.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Farage added that if Trump loses to Harris and "If it was clear and decisive then maybe it’s time [for Trump] to go and play golf at Turnberry," referencing Trump’s course in Scotland. 

At a rally in Reading, Pa., on the eve of Election Day, Trump described Farage – who was in attendance – as "the big winner of the last election in the U.K." 

Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event at Montage Mountain Resort in Scranton, Pa

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event in Scranton, Pa., on Monday, Nov. 4.  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"He's a little bit of a rebel, but that's good, you know? That's good. Don't change. Nigel," Trump added. 

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics