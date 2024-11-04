Expand / Collapse search
Megyn Kelly rallies for Trump in Pittsburgh claiming he will be a 'protector of women'

Kelly praised Trump for looking out for the 'forgotten men'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published | Updated
Podcast host Megyn Kelly joins former President Trump at a Pittsburgh rally to explain why she has voted for him.

Sirius XM radio host Megyn Kelly campaigned for former President Trump in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania in hopes of convincing the remaining undecided president to rally behind him over Vice President Kamala Harris. 

Kelly revealed Monday on her show that the Trump campaign had invited her to appear alongside the Republican nominee in Pittsburgh. She previously announced she would vote for Trump in the presidential race against President Biden before he withdrew from the race.

BIDEN'S 'GARBAGE' SHOT AT TRUMP SUPPORTERS DOWNPLAYED, DISMISSED, SPUN BY MEDIA: 'COME DOWN TO AN APOSTROPHE'

Trump in Pittsburgh

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures during a campaign rally at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on November 4, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Kelly joined Trump on stage to praise him as a "protector of women" and that is the reason she is endorsing him. 

"He will be a protector of women. And it's why I'm voting for him," she said. "He will close the border. He will keep the boys out of girls sports and where they don't belong. And you know what else? One more thing. He will look out for our boys, to our forgotten boys and our forgotten men. Guys like you. Guys like these guys. Who got the calluses on their hands? Who work for a living with the beards and the tats. Who maybe have a beer after work and don't want to be judged by people like Oprah and Beyoncé, who will never have to face the consequences of her disastrous economic policies."

Megyn Kelly

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump listens to US commentator and media personality Megyn Kelly (L) speak during a campaign rally at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on November 4, 2024. (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Image)

The former Fox News anchor famously had a tense relationship with Trump during the 2016 election cycle.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.