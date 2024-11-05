Pennsylvania county extends voting hours after 'software issue' with scanning ballots

A Pennsylvania judge approved a petition to extend voting hours until 10 p.m. ET after a "malfunction" prevented voters in Cambria County from scanning their ballots.

Elections officials emphasized that no one who wishes to cast their ballot will be turned away and that all votes will be counted. Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley urged voters to stay in line and cast their ballots regardless of the delay.

"The Cambria County Board of Election learned early this morning that a software malfunction in the County's Electronic Voting System has prevented voters from scanning their ballots," County Solicitor Ron Repak said in a statement. "This should not discourage voters from voting at their precincts."

"All completed ballots will be accepted, secured, and counted by the Board of Elections. The County Board of Elections has express voting machine [sic] at precinct locations to continue to allow voting electronically, while still allowing hand ballots to be cast," said Repak.

All votes cast after the original closing time of 8 p.m. ET will be by provisional ballot, the court ordered.

The Pennsylvania Department of State said it was working with local officials to resolve the issue.

"The Department of State is in contact with county officials in Cambria County. Voters are continuing to vote by paper ballot, in accordance with normal operations, while the county resolves the issue with in-precinct scanning. We are working with the County to resolve this technical matter and remain committed to ensuring a free, fair, safe, and secure election."

Prior to the court granting the extension, Whatley had assured voters that the Republican Party's lawyers were "all over" the issue.

"We understand that there are some line delays on the ground," Whatley wrote on X. "We need you to stay in line. We need you to fill out your ballot in full and deliver it. Our Pennsylvania lawyers are all over this issue and will ensure fairness and accuracy in the process."