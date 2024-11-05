Expand / Collapse search
Media

Black Lives Matter activist to vote for Donald Trump: 'I definitely would not be supporting Kamala Harris'

'For so long, we've just been blindly loyal to the Democrat Party – for no reason,' Mark Fisher, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Rhode Island, said

Joshua Q. Nelson
Published
BLM leader endorses Trump as Biden's support among Black voters dwindles

BLM leader endorses Trump as Biden's support among Black voters dwindles

Mark Fisher joined 'FOX & Friends' to discuss why he supports the former president and why he doesn't believe Democrats stand for the Black community. 

A Black Lives Matter activist on the eve of Election Day slammed Vice President Kamala Harris and said that he plans to vote for former President Trump.

"Kamala Harris would use anything to her advantage. I definitely would not be supporting Kamala Harris. If she ever got anywhere close to power, it would be a disaster for this country," said co-founder of Black Lives Matter [BLM] Rhode Island Mark Fisher in an interview with The New York Post published on Monday.

Three years ago, Fisher led the BLM Rhode Island’s effort to demand Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse resign or sever ties with an all-White and exclusive Newport Beach club.

HARRIS, TRUMP CONCLUDE CAMPAIGNING – NOW IT'S UP TO THE VOTERS AS ELECTION DAY 2024 GETS UNDERWAY

MANHATTAN, NY - JUNE 19: A protesters homemade sign that reads, "Black Lives Matter' sits on a park bench next to a hat in Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn. This was part of the Unite NY 2020, Bringing all of New York Together rally and march as protests that happened around the country to celebrate Juneteenth day which marks the end of slavery in the United States. Protesters continue taking to the streets across America and around the world after the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer Derek Chauvin that was kneeling on his neck during for eight minutes, was caught on video and went viral. During his arrest as Floyd pleaded, "I Can't Breathe". The protest are attempting to give a voice to the need for human rights for African American's and to stop police brutality against people of color. They are also protesting deep-seated racism in America. Many people were wearing masks and observing social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photographed in the Manhattan Borough of New York on June 19, 2020, USA. (Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images)

A Black Lives Matter activist said on the eve of Election Day that he plans to vote for former President Trump and slammed Vice President Kamala Harris. (Getty Images)

Fisher explained further to the New York Post that historically, the Democratic Party has been the party Black people overwhelmingly voted for, yet, never "got anything in return." He also cited "abysmal" poverty and crime and a "failing" education system in Black communities.

The "lifelong Democrat" voted for President Biden in 2020, a decision he "regrets."

"For so long, we've just been blindly loyal to the Democrat Party – for no reason," Fisher told The New York Post.

"They have given us no reason to have such loyalty – to maintain such loyalty – to them," he added.

Fisher first endorsed the GOP presidential nominee in November 2023 and told Fox News then that "the Democratic Party is not for us."

HEAD HERE FOR FOX NEWS UPDATES ON THE 2024 ELECTION 

BLM activist supports Trump

A Black Lives Matter leader said on Monday that he plans to vote for former President Trump. (The New York Post)

The national BLM organization and the BLM Rhode Island PAC have distanced themselves from Fisher, dismissing him as an "imposter" activist and calling his endorsement "a publicity stunt." 

Fisher clarified that he is the co-founder of Black Lives Matter Rhode Island, an organization separate from the BLM Rhode Island PAC.

Furthermore, the national BLM organization and the BLM Rhode Island PAC clarified that they do not support Trump and that anyone can start a BLM chapter.

The left-wing organization denounced Harris being chosen as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and called for the Democratic National Convention to hold a primary process to select a candidate.

Split image of Harris and Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump (Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein and Octavio Jones/File Photo)

Fisher currently leads a Maryland-based organization called "BLM INCORPORATED."

According to BLM INCORPORATED's website, the organization seeks to create opportunities for "entrepreneurship education" and "financial empowerment" in the Black community.

They recently launched a Black Legacy & Resource Library and Business & Innovation Center in Maryland, an effort they dubbed a "Black Lives Matter educational centerpiece."

