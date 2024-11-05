Black Lives Matter activist to vote for Donald Trump: 'I definitely would not be supporting Kamala Harris'

A Black Lives Matter activist on the eve of Election Day slammed Vice President Kamala Harris and said that he plans to vote for former President Trump.

"Kamala Harris would use anything to her advantage. I definitely would not be supporting Kamala Harris. If she ever got anywhere close to power, it would be a disaster for this country," said co-founder of Black Lives Matter [BLM] Rhode Island Mark Fisher in an interview with The New York Post published on Monday.

Three years ago, Fisher led the BLM Rhode Island’s effort to demand Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse resign or sever ties with an all-White and exclusive Newport Beach club.

HARRIS, TRUMP CONCLUDE CAMPAIGNING – NOW IT'S UP TO THE VOTERS AS ELECTION DAY 2024 GETS UNDERWAY

Fisher explained further to the New York Post that historically, the Democratic Party has been the party Black people overwhelmingly voted for, yet, never "got anything in return." He also cited "abysmal" poverty and crime and a "failing" education system in Black communities.

The "lifelong Democrat" voted for President Biden in 2020, a decision he "regrets."

"For so long, we've just been blindly loyal to the Democrat Party – for no reason," Fisher told The New York Post.

"They have given us no reason to have such loyalty – to maintain such loyalty – to them," he added.

Fisher first endorsed the GOP presidential nominee in November 2023 and told Fox News then that "the Democratic Party is not for us."

HEAD HERE FOR FOX NEWS UPDATES ON THE 2024 ELECTION

The national BLM organization and the BLM Rhode Island PAC have distanced themselves from Fisher , dismissing him as an "imposter" activist and calling his endorsement "a publicity stunt."

Fisher clarified that he is the co-founder of Black Lives Matter Rhode Island, an organization separate from the BLM Rhode Island PAC.

Furthermore, the national BLM organization and the BLM Rhode Island PAC clarified that they do not support Trump and that anyone can start a BLM chapter.

The left-wing organization denounced Harris being chosen as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and called for the Democratic National Convention to hold a primary process to select a candidate.

Fisher currently leads a Maryland-based organization called "BLM INCORPORATED."

According to BLM INCORPORATED's website, the organization seeks to create opportunities for "entrepreneurship education" and "financial empowerment" in the Black community.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They recently launched a Black Legacy & Resource Library and Business & Innovation Center in Maryland, an effort they dubbed a "Black Lives Matter educational centerpiece."