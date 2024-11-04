Trump gets last-minute round of big-name endorsements including Joe Rogan, son of Roberto Clemente

On the eve of the U.S. election, President Trump received a round of last-minute endorsements from high-profile names, including Joe Rogan and Roberto Clemente Jr., son of the baseball legend.

With less than 24 hours to go before the election, podcaster and comedian, Joe Rogan formally endorsed Trump for president, ending speculation.

Posting on X, Rogan highlighted his nearly three hour interview with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who has already supported Trump.

"The great and powerful @elonmusk. If it wasn't for him we'd be f---ed," Rogan said. "He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way."

And leaving no room for doubt, Rogan wrote: "For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump."

Earlier Monday, Robert Clemente Jr., son of the Puerto Rican baseball legend, formally endorsed Trump in the city where his father played.

Clemente Jr. joined Trump on stage in Pittsburgh where he praised the former commander-in-chief.

"For the first time, I had to take a step forward. It is very important for me to support this man, because I believe tomorrow is a change of time," Clemente Jr. said. "My father, the name Clemente, what it means is goodwill and unity. I believe that your team is going to bring it all home. I believe in everything that you stand for right now," he told Trump.

And earlier Monday, Randi Mahomes, the mother of star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, endorsed Trump during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In an exclusive video to OutKick, Randi Mahomes, wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat with a Chiefs sweatshirt revealed her endorsement of Trump.

"Make America great again. Let’s do it. Woo!" Randi Mahomes said.

Additionally, Trump was joined on stage in Pittsburgh earlier Monday by podcast host Megyn Kelly, who touted the former president as a "protector of women."

Fox News Digital's Scott Thompson contributed to this report.