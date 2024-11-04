JD Vance suggests new campaign slogan for Kamala Harris: 'Nothing comes to mind'

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, shared some political advice for Vice President Harris during a rally in Atlanta on Monday.

"Remember, her whole argument of her campaign is that she doesn't even know who Joe Biden is, even though she's the sitting vice president. And ‘The View’ host asked her, 'What would you have done differently over the last four years? Would you have done anything differently than Joe Biden?' And Kamala Harris says, 'Nothing comes to mind,’" Vance said.

"The Harris-Walz slogan could be 'Nothing comes to mind.'"

Vance was referencing the vice president’s recent interview with ABC’s "The View" where she conceded she would not have done much differently than President Biden has during their administration so far.

Harris said during the sit-down last month, "There is not a thing that comes to mind in terms of – and I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact, the work that we have done."

The Trump campaign and its allies immediately pounced on the clip as proof of their warnings that Harris would continue Biden’s most unpopular progressive policies if she wins the White House after Election Day on Nov. 5.

Speaking to voters in deep-blue Atlanta the night before, Vance also used the quote to accuse Harris of a lack of clear policy positions.

"Think about this, Kamala. What would you do to fix the broken policies to make groceries and housing more affordable? 'Nothing comes to mind.' Kamala Harris, what would you do to secure that southern border? 'Nothing comes to mind,’" Vance said. "That's what Kamala Harris's campaign slogan could be."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for a response.

Both the Trump and Harris campaigns have detailed policy platforms available on their websites. Harris’ says relatively little about the border, though she has shown support for the bipartisan border deal that collapsed against Republican opposition this year.

Vance’s 11th-hour appeal to Georgia voters comes at the end of an election cycle where both campaigns poured enormous time and resources into the Peach State.

Biden won the traditionally red state by less than 1% in 2020. Democrats also made gains there in 2022, cementing its status as a key battleground.

More than 4 million Georgia voters have already cast ballots going into Election Day, roughly 55.5% of the state’s active voters.