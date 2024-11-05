Trump says goodbye to 'big beautiful rallies' in last event before election

Former President Donald Trump bid farewell to his trademark rallies during an early morning stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan, his last event on the 2024 campaign trail.

"Your support means more than anything you can even understand… this is my last rally, can you believe it? The rallies, these big beautiful rallies, there’s never been anything like it and there never will be," Trump told supporters at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan at a rally in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

The comments come after a whirlwind day for Trump, who wrapped up his 2024 campaign with stops in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

TRUMP TO CONTINUE SWING STATE TRADITION IN FINAL CAMPAIGN EVENT OF 2024

The former president didn’t take the stage in Grand Rapids until after midnight Tuesday, meaning Trump spoke to supporters at his last event on election day in his final pitch to be sent back to the White House.

Trump’s Grand Rapids event marked the third time the former president ended his campaign in the West Michigan city, having concluded his former runs at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids in 2016 and the city’s airport in 2020.

The event also signified how critical of a prize the swing state of Michigan would be for his White House bid, a state where both campaigns have combined to double the number of events and visits that were held there in 2016 and 2020.

BIDEN CALLS TRUMP SUPPORTERS 'GARBAGE' DURING HARRIS CAMPAIGN EVENT AS VP PROMISES UNITY AT ELLIPSE RALLY

Trump was able to narrowly capture the state in his race against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016, but then lost it to President Biden in another nail-biter in 2020. Michigan promises to play a similar role in determining who ultimately wins in 2024, joining the states of Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin as the critical battlegrounds in this year’s election.

Trump, who has said this will be his last campaign even if he were to lose to Vice President Kamala Harris, at times struck a reflective tone during the Grand Rapids event, thanking supporters in Michigan who have supported him through three runs for president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You’re really incredible people," Trump said.. "Now it’s nine years and we’ve been fighting side-by-side every step of the way we’ve been together."