Trump casts vote in Palm Beach, says 'this was the best campaign we ran'

Former President Donald Trump declared on Election Day that he has no regrets and "this was the best campaign we ran" after casting his ballot in Palm Beach, Florida.

"I ran a great campaign. I think it was maybe the best of the three," Trump said, referring to his victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016 and his loss to President Joe Biden four years later.

"We did great in the first one. We did much better in the second one, but something happened. And, this was the best, I would say this was the best campaign we ran," Trump said.

Trump also told the media that "I’m hearing the same things you are hearing" when asked if he foresees a scenario in which he doesn’t declare victory tonight.

"I'm hearing states where I'm up by a lot, but they won't have a final number for a long time," the Republican said.

"I'm hearing in Pennsylvania they won't have an answer until two or three days from now. I think it's an absolute outrage if that is the case, now maybe it will be later [tonight]," he added.

When asked if he has any speeches ready, Trump says he does not.

"I did speeches last night. All day long. All night long. At 2:00 in the morning, we left, we did a lot of speeches," Trump said.

"I'm not a Democrat. I’m able to make a speech on pretty quick notice – if I win, I know what I'm going to say. And I don't even want to think about the losing part," Trump told reporters.

Trump said people who are concerned that he won't concede if he loses the election are "crazy."

"If I lose an election, if it's a fair election, I'd be the first one to acknowledge it," Trump said.

Trump also said "I think we are going to have a very big victory today."

"We have a great country, but we have a country that's in trouble. That's in big trouble in many ways. And we have to straighten it out," he added.