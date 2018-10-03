This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
Track Palin, the eldest son of former former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, was arrested Friday on domestic violence charges, state troopers said.
An Alaska man accused of kidnapping, choking and sexually abusing a woman avoided a jail sentence after the prosecutor told the judge he was giving the man a “pass.”
A missing girl, 10, has been found dead in Alaska, and a 41-year-old man has been arrested by the FBI in connection with the disappearance.
A Steller sea lion in Sitka, Alaska was reportedly rescued by officials on Monday after he spent four days trapped on land, dehydrated and hungry.
An Alaska woman charged with killing her two baby girls in 2015 and 2017 searched “how to commit the perfect murder” on the internet an hour before she reported the second child not breathing, police said.
Call it a close encounter of the dorsal fin-kind.
Alaskans are set to see a three-way race for governor in November.
Former Alaska lieutenant governor and GOP gubernatorial candidate Mead Treadwell discusses his candidacy ahead of Alaska's primary election.
Governor Bill Walker, independent candidate for Alaska governor, discusses the upcoming primary election.