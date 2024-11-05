Expand / Collapse search
Harris spends last few campaign moments with 'Squad' member AOC

Harris chatted with diners in café in battleground Pennsylvania

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Vice President Harris used her remaining campaign time before Election Day to make a stop in Pennsylvania alongside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., a member of the progressive "Squad."

Harris visited Old San Juan Café in Reading with Ocasio-Cortez and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on Monday night. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Penn., and Reading Mayor Eddie Moran also joined.

Supporters chanted "Sí, se puede" and "Kamala" as the vice president’s motorcade pulled up to the café. Harris chatted with some diners inside and later ordered cassava, yellow rice and pork, saying, "I’m very hungry" as she noted that she has been too busy campaigning to find time to eat.

Diana de La Rosa, owner of the café, told the Reading Eagle that she was glad the vice president took the time to visit her business.

Kamala Harris and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Harris was joined by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during a campaign stop in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Monday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

"[Harris] said she was very proud of me, that my restaurant is beautiful, and that she is very proud of women in business," de La Rosa told the outlet.

Kamala Harris and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Gov. Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro also joined Harris at the café.  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

While in Reading, Harris also canvassed with supporters, knocking on doors. 

Harris stopped at the café between campaign rallies in Allentown, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

Kamala Harris and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Harris visits Old San Juan Cafe restaurant with restaurant owner Diana de La Rosa, center, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., left, during a campaign stop in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Monday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Meanwhile, Trump started his final day campaigning in North Carolina before finishing in Michigan, though he spoke in Reading and Pittsburgh in between. 

Pennsylvania has the most Electoral College votes of any battleground state, making it the top prize of the campaign. A victory there would clear a path to White House for either candidate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

