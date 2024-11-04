Here's what you need to know when polls close in battleground states on Election Day

When the polls officially open across the country on Election Day, residents who have yet to cast their votes in the seven key swing states are allowed different times when they can visit a polling place.

Each swing state also has a different process for when they are allowed to start counting votes, whether that be prior to or on Election Day, a major factor in the time it takes for results to be finalized.

Arizona

The polls will open at 6 a.m. MST on Tuesday in the Grand Canyon State. Voters will have until 7 p.m. to cast their ballots, according to the Arizona secretary of state.

REPUBLICANS CUT INTO DEM VOTER REGISTRATION ADVANTAGE IN CRUCIAL SWING STATE AS EARLY VOTE WRAPS UP

Ballots cast before Election Day can immediately be counted by election officials upon when they are received in an effort to help speed up the voting process.

Georgia

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. EST. However, those in line by 7 p.m. can still cast their ballots.

Election officials can begin processing ballots during the state's early voting period.

Nevada

Voters in Nevada will have from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to cast their ballots on Election Day.

THE KEY TO VICTORY IN BATTLEGROUND STATES COULD LIE IN THE ‘MARGINS,' NATIONAL REVIEW EDITOR-IN-CHIEF SAYS

Nevada election officials can start counting ballots 15 days before Election Day. However, ballots postmarked on Election Day can be counted four days after the election on Nov. 5, which could draw out the state's voting process.

North Carolina

Voters in the Old North State can visit polling places from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. EST on Election Day.

Election officials cannot start officially tabulating ballots until Nov. 5.

The State Board of Elections anticipates that about 98% of all ballots cast in the election will be counted by the end of election night.

Pennsylvania

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST. However, those in line at the time the polls close will still be allowed to cast their votes.

Officials cannot begin counting ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day, which could result in several days of vote counting. In 2020, it took several days for Pennsylvania to call the state for President Biden.

Michigan

Voters in Michigan can hit the polls from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST on Election Day.

Election officials can start tabulating mail ballots on Oct. 28. Election workers cannot start counting ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day.

Wisconsin

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. CST.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Election officials cannot start counting ballots until Election Day.