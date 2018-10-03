Jacqui Heinrich currently serves as a general assignment reporter for FOX News Channel (FNC). She joined the network in September 2018 and is based out of New York.Read More

Heinrich is a three-time Emmy-award winning reporter and was named the 2017 General Assignment Reporter of the Year for the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Boston/New England chapter. As an anchor for Boston 25 News, she covered multiple breaking news events including the October 2017 deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, the deadly trench collapse in the South End of Boston and the trial of Erich Nowsch.

Prior to joining Boston 25 News, Heinrich spent nearly three years as a reporter and weekend evening anchor for KTNV-TV, the ABC affiliate in Las Vegas. Heinrich also anchored for the NBC affiliate in Colorado Springs, KOAA's weekend morning edition of the Happening Now Desk. She attended the George Washington University School of International Affairs and worked as an intern for the United States Congress, MSNBC, and WRC-TV, the local NBC affiliate.