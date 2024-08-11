Who is Tim Walz? Fox Nation takes a deep dive into the life and political career of Kamala Harris' VP pick

Accusations of stolen valor, a resurfaced DUI arrest and a controversial tampon policy have all littered Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's entry onto the 2024 Democratic Party ticket.

Being chosen as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate thrust him into the spotlight, open to both media praise and scorn and leading those who are unfamiliar with his record to ask: who exactly is Tim Walz?

Fox Nation's latest special sets out to answer that question, diving into the political career of the former geography teacher and veteran who could become the next vice president, should Harris emerge victorious this November.

As the Fox Nation special explores, the Nebraska-born Minnesota Democrat got his start in politics as a county coordinator for then-Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry in 2004. He later eked out a victory over his opponent – a 12-year incumbent – in a 2006 House race with support from teamsters and other unions and went on to serve six terms in Congress, setting the stage for his even later run for the governorship.

"His district turned from purple to red, but his voting record is solid blue," Fox News' Brian Kilmeade explained during the special.

"We're talking gender affirming care, throwing boatloads of money at public schools, thinking that will solve the problems," Fox News contributor Joe Concha said, highlighting a common criticism among conservatives that Walz is exceedingly progressive.

"But most importantly, believing that the United States government should spend trillions of dollars to fight the climate crisis," he continued.

Walz beat out a series of top Democrats for the VP spot, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, prompting the question, what does he bring to the ticket?

"I have no idea," Concha said.



To some, he appears to be a relatable Midwestern man, a feat that could pull in swing state voters. He grew up in small-town Nebraska, joined the military, attended a state college and became a teacher.

After meeting and marrying his wife, Gwen, the duo moved back to her home state of Minnesota.

"This is somebody who could be very relatable in the key states that matter," Concha added.

But other stains on his past have resurfaced, including his 1995 DUI arrest. While some view it as problematic, others see it as a redemption story, including Democratic strategist Kevin Walling.

Republicans like Trump running mate JD Vance are also calling into question the timing of Walz's exit from the military in 2005, just before his unit was deployed to Iraq.

As governor, however, Walz has had a front-row seat to all the newsworthy events of recent years – the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter riots that followed the 2020 death of George Floyd, among others.

Republicans have continually grilled him for his progressive stances on both, and on other issues like abortion and immigration.

But after President Biden's poor debate performance against Donald Trump sent his reelection bid into a downward spiral, Kamala Harris took the reins as the presumptive nominee, leaving her with the decision of who would be her second-in-command if she assumes the presidency.

"[He's] really bubbled up to the surface as a happy warrior, as someone who's not going to outshine the top of the ticket," Walling said.

"[He's] really bubbled up to the surface as a happy warrior, as someone who's not going to outshine the top of the ticket," Walling said.