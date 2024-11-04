Trump vows he would 'work on' combating high ticket prices for sports fans: 'It's very unfortunate'

Former President Trump made at least one more vow before Election Day, and it’s something that may interest the average American.

Trump appeared on the "Let’s Go!" podcast and was asked about the high prices of tickets for sports fans. He said he would "work on" going to bat for them if he’s elected president.

"Your middle class, which is your biggest sports fans, are being priced out. It's not fair. The leagues are not taking care of their fans. They really aren't. They're making it impossible. A fan will buy one ticket for one game that's sometimes, you know, a nothing game. And that's all that fan can, and been a supporter for many years, they'd have season tickets, all of a sudden the price goes up 10 times and they can't afford it anymore.

"No, I think it's very unfortunate. And, you know, I know what to do. That's something I would work on. You'd be surprised at what I'd have to say about it. You know, fans are being shut out and it's terrible. I know a lot of people that work for me, and they had season tickets, and now they don't wanna spend that much money. And they understand money better, you know, they understand the value of money.

"It's not guys that are making tremendous amounts, and they're being shut out of sports. They're being shut out of seeing a team that they grew up with and that they love. And it's, no, I think there's things that have to be done."

The average NFL ticket price before the start of the 2024 season was around $132, according to Sportscasting, which cited SeatGeek data. Ticket prices were reportedly up 9% year over year.

Ticket prices may be high, but it doesn’t account for money spent on food, drinks, parking and merchandise.