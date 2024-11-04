Expand / Collapse search
Harris-Trump showdown: First votes cast at midnight in tiny New Hampshire township

Some of the first Election Day votes will be cast in a small and remote New Hampshire township in a decades old tradition

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo , Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
Dixville Notch midnight vote a 3-3 split as Election Day kicks off Video

Dixville Notch midnight vote a 3-3 split as Election Day kicks off

'Fox News @ Night' anchor Trace Gallagher reports on the Dixville Notch vote.

The first results of the 2024 election day are in from Dixville Notch, New Hampshire with former President Donald Trump and Vice-president Kamala Harris splitting the tiny town's six votes. 

The final count read out by officials around 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday morning were 3 for Trump and 3 for Harris. 

The six citizens of Dixville Notch, which is a remote unincorporated township in New Hampshire's North Country region, cast their ballots at midnight. 

Before voters cast their ballots, Cory Pesaturo, three-time world accordion champion, performed an accordion rendition of the national anthem as voters held their hands over their hearts. 

Dixville Notch, NH - January 23: Dixville Notch Town Moderator Tom Tillotson reaches into the ballot box to take out the first ballots cast in the New Hampshire Primary. Nikki Haley won Dixville Notch 6-0. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Dixville Notch, NH - January 23: Dixville Notch Town Moderator Tom Tillotson reaches into the ballot box to take out the first ballots cast in the New Hampshire Primary. Nikki Haley won Dixville Notch 6-0. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The tiny village began its tradition of midnight voting in 1960. Four years ago, then-former Vice President Biden swept all five votes cast in the tiny township near the U.S.-Canadian border, en route to his White House victory over Trump.

A man tallies the votes from the five ballots cast just after midnight, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Dixville Notch, N.H. Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden received all five votes. (AP Photo/Scott Eisen)

A man tallies the votes from the five ballots cast just after midnight, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Dixville Notch, N.H. Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden received all five votes. (AP Photo/Scott Eisen)

All eligible voters in the township - which totaled six in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary in January - gathered in Dixville's Tillotson House, where voting remained open until everybody cast their ballot.

Dixville Notch isn't the only New Hampshire town which has grabbed national attention with midnight voting on Election Day.

Harts Location - in the state's White Mountains - started midnight voting in 1948. And Millfield, which is near Dixville Notch in New Hampshire's North Country, has also held midnight voting. 

But in the 2024 general election, Dixville Notch was the only location in New Hampshire holding midnight voting.

New Hampshire primary voters

A voter casts his ballot during the New Hampshire primary of the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, the United States, on Jan. 23, 2024.  The New Hampshire primary of the 2024 U.S. presidential election began at midnight on Tuesday with the first ballots cast in the remote community of Dixville Notch. (Hu Yousong/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Every four years - during the state's presidential primary and the general election - reporters and media outlets from around the country and the globe descend on Dixville Notch to cover the midnight vote.

Tom Tillotson, the longtime town moderator of the vote, has noted that "we get our 15 minutes of fame every four years."

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

