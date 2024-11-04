Harris-Trump showdown: First votes cast at midnight in tiny New Hampshire township

The first results of the 2024 election day are in from Dixville Notch, New Hampshire with former President Donald Trump and Vice-president Kamala Harris splitting the tiny town's six votes.

The final count read out by officials around 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday morning were 3 for Trump and 3 for Harris.

The six citizens of Dixville Notch, which is a remote unincorporated township in New Hampshire's North Country region, cast their ballots at midnight.

Before voters cast their ballots, Cory Pesaturo, three-time world accordion champion, performed an accordion rendition of the national anthem as voters held their hands over their hearts.

The tiny village began its tradition of midnight voting in 1960. Four years ago, then-former Vice President Biden swept all five votes cast in the tiny township near the U.S.-Canadian border, en route to his White House victory over Trump.

All eligible voters in the township - which totaled six in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary in January - gathered in Dixville's Tillotson House, where voting remained open until everybody cast their ballot.

Dixville Notch isn't the only New Hampshire town which has grabbed national attention with midnight voting on Election Day.

Harts Location - in the state's White Mountains - started midnight voting in 1948. And Millfield, which is near Dixville Notch in New Hampshire's North Country, has also held midnight voting.

But in the 2024 general election, Dixville Notch was the only location in New Hampshire holding midnight voting.

Every four years - during the state's presidential primary and the general election - reporters and media outlets from around the country and the globe descend on Dixville Notch to cover the midnight vote.

Tom Tillotson, the longtime town moderator of the vote, has noted that "we get our 15 minutes of fame every four years."