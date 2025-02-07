Melania Trump's 'soft power' on display in the White House: See the photos

President Donald J. Trump may have only begun his second term on Jan. 20, 2025 — less than a month ago, as of this article's publication date — but both he, first lady Melania Trump and the entire Trump family have been making their presence known in a myriad of ways.

America's first lady, for her part, has been attracting attention near and far for her return to the White House for the second time.

In the new issue of Hello! magazine, official photographer Régine Mahaux told the publication exclusively, "She’s always been hands-on, but she’s more free nowadays to make a statement."

Mahaux added, "She’s a different person than she was eight years ago and has always been true to herself."

Melania Trump, said Mahaux and others, has "grown in confidence and stepped into her second term as first lady with newfound authority," reported the magazine, which covers celebrity, royal and socialite news.

"There is something in her — the strong woman — but at the same time, there is the soft power."

Mahaux added to the publication, "She's really good at balancing her husband. He's happy to make her happy and that's something very cute."

And "this has not changed since 2008" — when Mahaux first began photographing the Trumps, she added.

"He’s a person who cares about his wife, and that’s what I see every morning and night. He loves to look at her," said Mahaux of President Trump.

Among the other points made in the Hello! piece is Melania Trump's special relationship with the couple's son, Barron Trump, who is 18.

The president's youngest child is a college student.

He was recently seen out and about the New York University (NYU) campus, where he's attending the Stern School of Business.

‘Must take charge’

Melania Trump — before she even met the president — first stepped foot on United States soil at age 26.

Born Melania Knauss, she came to America from Slovenia in 1996 with "youthful confidence."

"As an adult, there comes a moment when you become solely responsible for the life you lead," she wrote in her bestselling memoir, "Melania."

"You must take charge, embrace that responsibility, and become the architect of your own future."

She also wrote, "Life's circumstances shape you in many ways, often entirely beyond your control — your birth, parental influences and the world in which you grow up."

Two years after living in Manhattan, the future Mrs. Trump met the real-estate mogul at a party while she was still heavily involved in her modeling career.

"He wanted my number, but he was with a date, so of course I didn’t give it to him," the first lady said in a 2016 interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

"I said, ‘I am not giving you my number; you give me yours, and I will call you.’ I wanted to see what kind of number he would give me — if it was a business number, ‘What is this? I’m not doing business with you.’"

Once the president gave her all his numbers, she called him within a week, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

She said she was "struck by his energy."

In 2004, Trump proposed to the future first lady at the Met Gala in New York City.

The next year, the Trumps said "I do" at a luxurious wedding , publicly described as being fit for royalty — from the stunning gown worn by the bride to the exquisite reception at Mar-a-Lago.

New chapter of life

As Melania Trump now settles into the White House once again in 2025, "I know the rooms where we will be living. I know the process," she told "Fox & Friends" in a recent interview.

"The first time was challenging," she said. "We didn't have much of the information."

She added, "But this time, I have everything. I have plans … So, it's very different."

With a "renewed sense of purpose," as Hello! magazine put it in its recent cover story, the first lady is said to be "doubling down" on causes that are close to her.

This includes her Be Best! anti-cyberbullying campaign, plus advocating for children in foster care, the publication noted.

Despite the first lady's high-glamour image, those close to her describe a "hardworking and dedicated leader."

She often starts as "early as 6:30 a.m." and works "past midnight," Hello! noted.

In its exclusive piece, Hello! noted that the first lady is already hard at work in the White House on "revamping the historical residence while preserving its legacy."

The magazine also described her as "an impressive, independent and strong woman who knows what she wants and how she’s going to get it."

It added, "She is ready to embrace the responsibility that comes with being one of the planet’s most recognizable women."

The Hello! magazine cover photo of Melania Trump that appears in this article is by permission of Hello! Magazine.