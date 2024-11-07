As First Lady, Melania Trump wants to be a positive, unifying force for good in return to White House

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Melania Trump also made history election night, becoming the second presidential spouse to serve two non-consecutive terms as first lady. She was already the second first lady born outside the United States. While President-elect Donald Trump works to put together the senior members of his administration, Mrs. Trump is doing the same for the East Wing with great intentionality.

She told "Fox & Friends," "I have much more experience, much more knowledge. I was in the White House before. So when you go in, you know exactly what to expect. You know what kind of people you need to get." As stated in her best-selling memoir, "Melania," she has a "strong sense of duty to use [her] platform as First Lady for good." Her recent interviews all signal a secure, comfortable, and deliberate first lady who knows what she wants to achieve and understands the significance of legacy, with the advantage of having served four years before.

Our incoming first lady is notably demure and mindful of the importance of her role despite the lack of positive media attention she received compared to many of her recent predecessors. Her bold support of children through her BE BEST initiative took her to dozens of events all over the U.S. and abroad, including several African countries, and a trip to the southern border to see the impact our immigration system has on children and families firsthand.

MELANIA TRUMP REVEALS HOW SHE STAYS CALM, COOL, FOCUSED AND HEALTHY: 'GUIDING PRINCIPLE'

She often used the hashtag #powerofthefirstlady to highlight important causes like the negative impact of opioids, which continues to be a major crisis today. Mrs. Trump has made it clear that focusing on the current and future needs of America’s children will be at the center of her second-term platform.

Mrs. Trump proved her mastery of social diplomacy and imagery multiple times during her previous tenure in the White House, including her flawless execution of state visits. She made history by standing with President Trump on stage with the visiting heads of state and inviting their spouses to do the same during arrival ceremonies, something only previously choreographed by the Carter administration that has not happened since.

Traditionally, presidential spouses are escorted to the side of the stage as the two heads of state address the crowd. This subtle yet meaningful change to a ceremony, which originated during the Kennedy administration, signaled to the world the importance and value placed on spouses and, notably, first ladies.

While First Lady Melania Trump was not afraid to place her mark on entertaining at the White House, she ensured each event was meaningful and steeped in American history and tradition. Relationships with world leaders foster dialogue, understanding, respect and peace. Therefore, we should anticipate soft diplomacy through entertaining to continue and increase in a second Trump term. A royal state visit for King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain could be one of the first state visits President and Mrs. Trump hold during their second term, as the royals’ first planned visit to the U.S. was canceled due to COVID-19.

Mrs. Trump will have the honor of serving as America’s hostess for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Like First Lady Betty Ford, who acted as hostess for events commemorating the American Bicentennial, 50 years ago, this significant anniversary of our relatively young nation, will come with much fanfare.

So many heads of state came to pay tribute to America during the bicentennial, that a tent was erected on the South Lawn to ensure that tours of the White House were not curtailed. It would be a fitting tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was honored with a state dinner during the bicentennial, and to our special relationship with England for President and Mrs. Trump to invite King Charles II to attend a state dinner for his first state visit as king during our Semiquincentennial.

As first lady, Mrs. Trump consistently and purposely showed her support for our armed forces with thoughtful gestures, such as selecting U.S. military musicians for entertainment at White House events, saying, "supporting our military is a fundamental belief of mine." The state dinner in honor of Australia included the largest gathering of premier military musicians for a state dinner at the executive residence, with over 150 members surrounding the guests in the Rose Garden of the White House.

In 2018, Mrs. Trump also traveled into a war zone visiting the troops over the Christmas holiday. One can be certain that her continued support of the United States military is something that will be highlighted.

Any careful review of First Lady Melania Trump’s first term would also include her immense pride in our nation and her appreciation for preserving the Executive Mansion. Mrs. Trump said it was her testament to preserving history, "contributing something lasting and beautiful to the American people, transcending politics and partisanship."

This preservation work included projects such as the renovation of the White House Rose Garden, the Queen’s Bedroom, the redesign of the rug in the Diplomatic Reception room (now on display for public tours thanks to Dr. Jill Biden) and replacing the historic Red Room’s Scalamandre silk wallpaper (that had faded to pink). Additionally, Mrs. Trump’s projects included things not regularly seen by the public, such as updating bathrooms, the doors of the private residence, the bowling alley and the total restoration of the White House Tennis Pavilion to name just a few.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Mrs. Trump did not yet have the opportunity to design a Trump china service, which is a custom most two-term first ladies proudly continue at no cost to the taxpayer. She often preferred the Clinton China, the 200th Anniversary of President John Adams moving into the White House, gold-trimmed china, which has a White House motif for her entertaining. She could also create a 250th Anniversary crystal set to further commemorate the Semiquincentennial, since it is well known that the White House needs new crystal.

The one constant for both Mrs. Trump and America is the White House itself, due in large part to the amazing Executive Residence staff that takes care of the President’s House and every first family that inhabits it. First Lady Frances Cleveland reportedly told the president’s footman, "Now, Jerry, I want you to take good care of all the furniture and ornaments in the house, and not let any of them get lost or broken, for I want to find everything just as it is now, when we come back again."

As first lady, Mrs. Trump consistently and purposely showed her support for our armed forces with thoughtful gestures such as selecting U.S. military musicians for entertainment at White House events, saying, "supporting our military is a fundamental belief of mine."

For First Lady Melania Trump’s return, many things will look the same; however, some things will be very different personally. Her beloved mother, who passed away earlier this year, will not be there with her. First son Barron Trump is now 18 years old and will be attending college and living in New York City.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

First Lady Lady Bird Johnson eloquently said, "This house is only on loan to its tenants, that we are temporary occupants, linked to a continuity of presidents who have come before us and who will succeed us." Like other United States first ladies, Mrs. Trump understands and appreciates the continuity of history, the importance of tradition, the value of preservation, and the power of the Office of the First Lady to be a positive, unifying office for good.

It will be up to incoming First Lady Melania Trump to create the term and legacy she wants for herself, and every indication given shows she is fully prepared to make the Office of the First Lady exactly as she wants it to be.