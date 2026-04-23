Zero-calorie sweeteners may impact future generations, study warns

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→ Your guilt-free sweetener swap may leave a genetic imprint that echoes across generations, research suggests.

→ Inside a fast-food giant's little-known training hub, the next generation of restaurant leaders is being shaped.

→ There's a reason some Costco pastries aren't served warm — and it involves mold.

The hot plate

→ Gen Z's favorite ready-to-drink cocktails are raising new concerns that their high potency may fuel overconsumption.

→ Restaurants are telling diners to ditch their phones — or risk missing out on the full experience.

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Quick bites

→ These under-the-radar spots serve up top-rated, all-you-can-eat feasts without the big-city price tag.

→ Doctors say a few unexpected pantry staples could help you sleep better and ditch the supplements.

→ A viral at-home recipe reveals the simple trick to recreating a Chick-fil-A fan favorite.

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Quote of the week

"I don’t think I want to do it again."

→ A sommelier hit dozens of top restaurants in a record-breaking sprint — and revealed what the experience was really like.