Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Lifestyle Newsletter

Zero-calorie sweeteners may impact future generations, study warns

The latest food news, trends and tips, delivered straight to your inbox

By Deirdre Bardolf Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

→ Your guilt-free sweetener swap may leave a genetic imprint that echoes across generations, research suggests.

→ Inside a fast-food giant's little-known training hub, the next generation of restaurant leaders is being shaped.

→ There's a reason some Costco pastries aren't served warm — and it involves mold.

Person pouring sweetener in black coffee seen from overhead angle.

A new mouse study suggests popular sugar substitutes may have effects that extend across generations. (iStock)

The hot plate

→ Gen Z's favorite ready-to-drink cocktails are raising new concerns that their high potency may fuel overconsumption.

→ Restaurants are telling diners to ditch their phones — or risk missing out on the full experience.

BuzzBallz Biggie on supermarket shelf

The supersized BuzzBallz Biggie contains 1.75 liters of 15% ABV alcohol. (David Tonelson / Alamy Stock Photo)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Quick bites

→ These under-the-radar spots serve up top-rated, all-you-can-eat feasts without the big-city price tag.

→ Doctors say a few unexpected pantry staples could help you sleep better and ditch the supplements.

→ A viral at-home recipe reveals the simple trick to recreating a Chick-fil-A fan favorite.

Walker taking fried chicken fillet out of pot

James Walker fried the coated chicken in hot oil, cooking each side until golden brown and crisp. (James Walker/@jwalkermobile)

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOOD AND DRINK NEWS

Quote of the week

"I don’t think I want to do it again."

→ A sommelier hit dozens of top restaurants in a record-breaking sprint — and revealed what the experience was really like.

Deirdre Bardolf is a lifestyle writer with Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue