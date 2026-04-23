Fox News Digital's News Quiz: April 24, 2026

Test your news knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz, featuring Florida Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick resigning, and singer Jelly Roll admitting he "lost his way" after losing a lot of weight.

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Multiple women accused Rep. Eric Swalwell of sexual assault, and Heather Locklear connected with an '80s icon, featured in last week's News Quiz.

Test your knowledge of fast food frenzy, aviation advantages and more in this week's American Culture Quiz.

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Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!