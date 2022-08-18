Two boys compete for the ‘Best Mullet in America’ 2022 title

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Business in the front — party in the back.

Two boys have advanced to the finals of the "Best Mullet in America" competition — and they're each hoping to win the $2,500 prize.

Two of the 25 finalists joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday morning to show off their "do" on the national stage.

The USA Mullet Championship has grown from a local Michigan competition in 2020 to a national event among all states.

Young Axel Wenzel of Brillion, Wisconsin, has been growing his hair out for two years after a family member gave him a nice bribe.

"My uncle promised me a Camaro," he said on the program.

Wenzel will have to grow his hair until he is 16 years old to get that Camaro — but he seems quite determined.

Callen Steinbrink of Austin, Minnesota, said his family is "kind of" a mullet family.

"My dad has a mullet," he said.

With the nickname of "Mini Minnesota Mullet," Steinbrink apparently was born to sweep the competition.

And what the boys will do with the prize money, should they win?

Steinbrink allegedly wants to buy a new hoverboard … but he also dodged the question when asked directly.

To enter, contestants must submit a front, side and back view of their mullet, along with the mullet’s name.

There is a $10 fee to enter the contest — and half the entry fee will be donated to charity, according to the organization’s website.

Voting goes on through Friday, August 19, 2022, and can be found at mulletchamp.com.