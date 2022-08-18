Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE
Published

Two boys compete for the ‘Best Mullet in America’ 2022 title

One boy from Wisconsin and one from Minnesota are among the 25 finalists competing for a $2,500 prize

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
close
USA Mullet Championship finalists reflect on their competition prep Video

USA Mullet Championship finalists reflect on their competition prep

USA Mullet Championship Finalists Axel Wenzel and Callen Steinbrink give their thoughts on this year's competition

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Business in the front — party in the back. 

Two boys have advanced to the finals of the "Best Mullet in America" competition — and they're each hoping to win the $2,500 prize. 

Two of the 25 finalists joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday morning to show off their "do" on the national stage.

TENNESSEE MOM OFFERS FREE HAIR BRAIDING FOR KIDS TO HELP OTHER PARENTS

The USA Mullet Championship has grown from a local Michigan competition in 2020 to a national event among all states. 

Finalists in the USA Mullet Championship competition join 'Fox &amp; Friends' to show off their hair flow. (Fox News)

Finalists in the USA Mullet Championship competition join 'Fox &amp; Friends' to show off their hair flow. (Fox News) (Fox News)

Young Axel Wenzel of Brillion, Wisconsin, has been growing his hair out for two years after a family member gave him a nice bribe. 

"My uncle promised me a Camaro," he said on the program. 

TOP RANGER TOUGH: FOX NATION'S NEW THREE-PART SPECIAL CHRONICLES THE ‘BEST RANGER' MILITARY COMPETITION

Wenzel will have to grow his hair until he is 16 years old to get that Camaro — but he seems quite determined. 

Axel Wenzel is one of 25 finalists up for the title of "Best Mullet" among kids. 

Axel Wenzel is one of 25 finalists up for the title of "Best Mullet" among kids.  (Fox News)

Callen Steinbrink of Austin, Minnesota, said his family is "kind of" a mullet family.

"My dad has a mullet," he said. 

With the nickname of "Mini Minnesota Mullet," Steinbrink apparently was born to sweep the competition. 

TOM BRADY DYES HIS HAIR ORANGE FOR CHARITY CAMPAIGN 

And what the boys will do with the prize money, should they win? 

Steinbrink allegedly wants to buy a new hoverboard … but he also dodged the question when asked directly.

Callen Steinbrink is one of the 25 finalists competing to win the $2500 prize for a mullet. 

Callen Steinbrink is one of the 25 finalists competing to win the $2500 prize for a mullet.  (Fox News)

To enter, contestants must submit a front, side and back view of their mullet, along with the mullet’s name. 

EDGE TALKS JOURNEY TO WWE GLORY FROM ‘A KID WITH A BAD MULLET’ TO WORLD CHAMPION

There is a $10 fee to enter the contest — and half the entry fee will be donated to charity, according to the organization’s website. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Voting goes on through Friday, August 19, 2022, and can be found at mulletchamp.com. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 