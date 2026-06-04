Fox News Digital's News Quiz: June 5, 2026

Test your news knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz, featuring major primary races in certain states, a photo of a Democratic candidate wearing only a towel and a fired "60 Minutes" correspondent.
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Former first lady Jill Biden's concerns for former President Joe Biden's performance in a high-stakes event and actor Russell Crowe's bitter confrontation outside a Paris hotel were featured in last week's News Quiz.
Test your knowledge of remarkable grocery giants, Lincoln landmarks and more in this week's American Culture Quiz.
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