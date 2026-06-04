Fox News Digital's News Quiz: June 5, 2026

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which was NOT one of the major primary races up for a vote this week?</h3><ul><li>California governor</li><li>Los Angeles mayor</li><li>Iowa senator</li><li>Maine senator</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>A profile on the anonymous chat platform Kik emerged apparently showing which Democrat wearing only a towel?</h3><ul><li>Xavier Becerra</li><li>Adam Hamawy</li><li>Graham Platner</li><li>Tom Steyer</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>President Donald Trump appointed Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence and said he’ll remain the director of what other agency?</h3><ul><li>Consumer Financial Protection Bureau</li><li>Federal Housing Finance Agency</li><li>Federal Emergency Management Agency</li><li>Department of Housing and Urban Development</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Former President Biden crashed a Jill Biden book event in New York City. Who was moderating the event?</h3><ul><li>Whoopi Goldberg</li><li>Oprah Winfrey</li><li>Joy Behar</li><li>Gayle King</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>CBS News fired which "60 Minutes" correspondent after blowups with new executives?</h3><ul><li>Bill Whitaker</li><li>Lesley Stahl</li><li>Norah O’Donnell</li><li>Scott Pelley</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The winner of the first round of Colombia's presidential election is anti-cartel conservative Abelardo de la Espriella, who goes by what nickname?</h3><ul><li>"The Falcon"</li><li>"The Lion"</li><li>"The Tiger"</li><li>"The Wolf"</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of the following happened at transgender California track athlete AB Hernandez's final high school podium ceremony?</h3><ul><li>Hernandez stood alone</li><li>Some girls shared spots</li><li>Hernandez refused to show</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The Black Crowes’ frontman Chris Robinson faced backlash after reportedly shutting down which chant from a concert crowd?</h3><ul><li>"America First!"</li><li>"USA!"</li><li>"Encore!"</li><li>"Free Bird!"</li></ul></section>

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