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Fox News Digital's News Quiz: June 5, 2026

Latest quiz also covers a fired '60 Minutes' correspondent and other major headlines from the week

By Fox News Staff Fox News

Test your news knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz, featuring major primary races in certain states, a photo of a Democratic candidate wearing only a towel and a fired "60 Minutes" correspondent.

Looking for another challenge?

Former first lady Jill Biden's concerns for former President Joe Biden's performance in a high-stakes event and actor Russell Crowe's bitter confrontation outside a Paris hotel were featured in last week's News Quiz.

Test your knowledge of remarkable grocery giants, Lincoln landmarks and more in this week's American Culture Quiz.

If you're looking to play even more, you can find all of our quizzes by clicking here.

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Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!

This article was written by Fox News staff.

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