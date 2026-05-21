Beloved old-school pizza chain tops new taste ranking

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→ A nostalgic pizza favorite is back in the spotlight after topping a surprising new taste survey.

→ One nutritious, budget-friendly food keeps getting skipped by shoppers — even as healthy eating gains momentum.

→ High-end beef lovers may want to rethink where they shop after one chef's unexpected recommendation.

The hot plate

→ A longtime Vegas favorite is closing its doors — and pointing to deeper problems across the city.

→ A controversial barbecue proposal has homeowners and lawmakers clashing over cooking, climate and personal freedom.

→ These simple Memorial Day side dishes could become the unexpected star of this year's backyard barbecue.

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Quick bites

→ That extra-friendly Trader Joe's checkout experience may not be as scripted as shoppers think.

→ A top doctor reveals the hidden brain and gut fallout lurking in America's most common packaged foods.

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Quote of the week

"While some heritage brands have rebounded, Schlitz never fully recovered its reputation for quality."

Beer fans are mourning the downfall of a once-iconic American brand after nearly two centuries on shelves.