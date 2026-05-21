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Lifestyle Newsletter

Beloved old-school pizza chain tops new taste ranking

The latest food news, trends and tips, delivered straight to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
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Bible-inspired diet trends making waves on social media Video

Bible-inspired diet trends making waves on social media

The Biblical Nutritionist Annette Reeder breaks down the biblical diet trend and explains how to incorporate the seven foods of the Promised Land into meals on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

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→ A nostalgic pizza favorite is back in the spotlight after topping a surprising new taste survey.

→ One nutritious, budget-friendly food keeps getting skipped by shoppers — even as healthy eating gains momentum.

→ High-end beef lovers may want to rethink where they shop after one chef's unexpected recommendation.

Employee placing plastic box supports around freshly cooked pizza in Pizza Hut kitchen.

Pizza Hut came out on top in a recent survey of Americans on the best-tasting fast-food pizza. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The hot plate

→ A longtime Vegas favorite is closing its doors — and pointing to deeper problems across the city.

→ A controversial barbecue proposal has homeowners and lawmakers clashing over cooking, climate and personal freedom.

→ These simple Memorial Day side dishes could become the unexpected star of this year's backyard barbecue.

Barbecue pitmaster shares his 5 favorite and 'simple' Memorial Day side dishes Video

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Quick bites

→ That extra-friendly Trader Joe's checkout experience may not be as scripted as shoppers think.

→ A top doctor reveals the hidden brain and gut fallout lurking in America's most common packaged foods.

Study finds 72% of US packaged foods are ultra-processed Video

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOOD AND DRINK NEWS

Quote of the week

"While some heritage brands have rebounded, Schlitz never fully recovered its reputation for quality."

Beer fans are mourning the downfall of a once-iconic American brand after nearly two centuries on shelves.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

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