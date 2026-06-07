Platner-backer Ro Khanna insists there's 'no evidence of violence' in newest allegations

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Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., asserted that there was "no evidence of violence" among the allegations against Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner from the New York Times.

"My view is that, even according to the New York Times piece, they said there was no harm, no injury," Khanna said on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday. "There was toxicity, and there was verbal intimidation, which I condemn, but Graham has made it clear that there was no evidence of violence. That, to me, is a red line."

Host Margaret Brennan pointed out that one of Platner's ex-girlfriends, Lyndsey Fifield, accused Platner of forcibly pulling her out of a taxi by the wrist as well as grabbing her by the shoulders. Brennan asked Khanna whether he believed this claim.

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"Yes, and I don’t think our side should be attacking her, and I appreciate her courage for coming forward. I know some people are saying she’s a Republican. I think it is irrelevant," Khanna said.

He added, "I believe her. I think Graham acted shamefully, and he acted, as the New York Times described it as a toxic relationship. It is shameful. It is ugly. It happened in a dark period of his life, and the Maine voters that I met said they don’t like it. They knew that he had these chapters. They are willing to extend him grace and redemption and they’re focused now on what he’s running for, but I do not think we should be attacking her."

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Fox News Digital reached out to Khanna for comment.

Fifield also recounted another incident when Platner reportedly pushed her into a bedroom and held the door shut. She later was able to leave after falling asleep and waking after some time had passed, according to the New York Times.

The New York Times report was the latest in a long series of controversies surrounding the presumptive Democratic nominee for the Maine Senate seat. Prior to its release, Platner was criticized for his since-covered tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol, controversial Reddit posts and sending explicit messages to women while being married.

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Despite the mounting controversies, Khanna has repeatedly defended and rallied with Platner in support of his campaign, claiming "he found peace, and he is ashamed of that period."

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"To me, that suggests someone taking accountability and improving their lives, and we need that redemption in this country. And I agree with a lot of his economic policies, that we should be taxing the billionaires, we should be focusing on the working class," Khanna said.