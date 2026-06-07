Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Platner-backer Ro Khanna insists there's 'no evidence of violence' in newest allegations

Khanna defended Graham Platner despite ex-girlfriend Lyndsey Fifield's claims to the New York Times

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
close
Ro Khanna asserts no evidence of violence against Graham Platner Video

Ro Khanna asserts no evidence of violence against Graham Platner

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., claimed that there was "no evidence of violence" from Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner during an interview on "Face the Nation."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., asserted that there was "no evidence of violence" among the allegations against Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner from the New York Times.

"My view is that, even according to the New York Times piece, they said there was no harm, no injury," Khanna said on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday. "There was toxicity, and there was verbal intimidation, which I condemn, but Graham has made it clear that there was no evidence of violence. That, to me, is a red line."

Host Margaret Brennan pointed out that one of Platner's ex-girlfriends, Lyndsey Fifield, accused Platner of forcibly pulling her out of a taxi by the wrist as well as grabbing her by the shoulders. Brennan asked Khanna whether he believed this claim.

HOW MUCH BAGGAGE WILL DEMOCRATS ACCEPT FROM MAINE'S GRAHAM PLATNER?

split image of Graham Platner and Rep. Ro Khanna

California Rep. Ro Khanna repeatedly defended Graham Platner in the days following his latest scandal. (Getty Images)

"Yes, and I don’t think our side should be attacking her, and I appreciate her courage for coming forward. I know some people are saying she’s a Republican. I think it is irrelevant," Khanna said.

He added, "I believe her. I think Graham acted shamefully, and he acted, as the New York Times described it as a toxic relationship. It is shameful. It is ugly. It happened in a dark period of his life, and the Maine voters that I met said they don’t like it. They knew that he had these chapters. They are willing to extend him grace and redemption and they’re focused now on what he’s running for, but I do not think we should be attacking her."

MAHER WARNS DEMOCRATS HAVE 'ANOTHER SEX, CREEP PROBLEM’ WITH PLATNER CITING MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS

Fox News Digital reached out to Khanna for comment.

Rep. Ro Khanna speaks at a town hall event

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., claimed on "Face the Nation" that there were no allegations of "harm" by Graham Platner. (Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images)

Fifield also recounted another incident when Platner reportedly pushed her into a bedroom and held the door shut. She later was able to leave after falling asleep and waking after some time had passed, according to the New York Times.

The New York Times report was the latest in a long series of controversies surrounding the presumptive Democratic nominee for the Maine Senate seat. Prior to its release, Platner was criticized for his since-covered tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol, controversial Reddit posts and sending explicit messages to women while being married.

GRAHAM PLATNER DENIES DAMNING NEW REPORT ALLEGING ABUSE AS 'SIMPLY NOT TRUE'

Despite the mounting controversies, Khanna has repeatedly defended and rallied with Platner in support of his campaign, claiming "he found peace, and he is ashamed of that period."

U.S. senatorial candidate from Maine Graham Platner waits for an introduction before addressing a town hall at the Leavitt Theater on October 22, 2025 in Ogunquit, Maine.

Graham Platner has faced several controversies since his Senate campaign began. (Sophie Park/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"To me, that suggests someone taking accountability and improving their lives, and we need that redemption in this country. And I agree with a lot of his economic policies, that we should be taxing the billionaires, we should be focusing on the working class," Khanna said.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

Close modal

Continue