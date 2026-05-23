Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson celebrate private wedding in Bahamas, share sweet personal photo

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Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson celebrated their wedding on Saturday in an intimate ceremony on a private island in the Bahamas, surrounded by close family and friends, according to multiple reports.

About 40 guests attended the wedding, including Trump Jr.’s five children and his siblings Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump, along with their spouses.

Anderson’s family and a small circle of close friends also attended.

IVANKA TRUMP AND BETTINA ANDERSON'S CLOSE BOND ON DISPLAY AT MAR-A-LAGO BRIDAL SHOWER

"Don and Bettina are wonderful together. I’m so proud to have witnessed so much of their journey as a couple," Eric Trump told Page Six.

"They truly light up around each other, and it’s been amazing watching their story unfold. Couldn’t be happier for them on their special day."

"Bettina and Don Jr. got married on a glorious day in a place where they often visit," a source told People magazine.

The couple reportedly considered holding the wedding at the White House, but ultimately opted for a more low-key celebration amid ongoing tensions due to the war in Iran.

A larger celebration with extended family and friends is expected later this year, with the White House still a possible venue, according to reports.

President Donald Trump said Friday that he would not attend the ceremony, citing official responsibilities in Washington.

"While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon-to-be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so," the president wrote on Truth Social.

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"I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time."

The president’s statement came one day after the couple legally married in Palm Beach, Florida.

The wedding follows Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson’s engagement in December 2025 after roughly a year of dating.

Anderson, 39, is a philanthropist and model who has become a familiar presence at Trump family events in Palm Beach and Mar-a-Lago over the past year.

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Earlier this year, she celebrated her bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago alongside several members of the Trump family ahead of the wedding festivities.

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The Palm Beach estate has hosted multiple high-profile Trump family weddings over the years, including the weddings of President Donald Trump and Melania Trump, as well as Eric Trump and Lara Trump.

Donald Trump Jr., 48, is the eldest son of President Trump and serves as executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

He was previously married to Vanessa Trump from 2005 to 2018, and the former couple share five children together: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.

Vanessa Trump recently revealed that she's been diagnosed with breast cancer and is recovering after undergoing a procedure. She said she is staying focused on her health while surrounded by her children and family.

Anderson has not previously been married and does not have children.

She was previously linked to businessman Beau Wrigley and was reportedly engaged before that relationship ended.

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The couple’s relationship has attracted growing public attention as Anderson has increasingly stepped into the Trump family social and political orbit.

Khloe Quill of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.