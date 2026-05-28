Fox News Digital's News Quiz: May 29, 2026

Test your news knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz, featuring former First Lady Jill Biden's concerns for former President Joe Biden's performance in a high-stakes event, and actor Russell Crowe's bitter confrontation outside of a Paris hotel.

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A Trump-backed challenger defeated incumbent Rep. Thomas Massie in Kentucky, and a beloved American beer brand shut down featured in last week's News Quiz.

Test your knowledge of remarkable grocery giants, Lincoln landmarks and more in this week's American Culture Quiz.

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