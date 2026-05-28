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Fox News Digital's News Quiz: May 29, 2026

Jill Biden was concerned over Joe Biden's health, and Russell Crowe engaged in a confrontation outside of his hotel in Paris

By Fox News Staff Fox News

Test your news knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz, featuring former First Lady Jill Biden's concerns for former President Joe Biden's performance in a high-stakes event, and actor Russell Crowe's bitter confrontation outside of a Paris hotel.

Looking for another challenge?

A Trump-backed challenger defeated incumbent Rep. Thomas Massie in Kentucky, and a beloved American beer brand shut down featured in last week's News Quiz.

Test your knowledge of remarkable grocery giants, Lincoln landmarks and more in this week's American Culture Quiz.

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Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!

This article was written by Fox News staff.

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