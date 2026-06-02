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Lifestyle Newsletter

One airport is opening hidden tunnels once shrouded in speculation

The latest travel news, trends and tips, delivered straight to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
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Steve Doocy broadcasts from Jekyll Island, Georgia for America 250 road trip Video

Steve Doocy broadcasts from Jekyll Island, Georgia for America 250 road trip

Steve Doocy stops at Tortuga Jack's in Jekyll Island, Georgia, on the For All America road trip.

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→ Travelers may soon walk through underground corridors that have fueled decades of speculation and intrigue.

→ One iconic national park is drawing so many visitors, comparisons to Disneyland are hard to ignore.

→ Flight attendants say one common passenger habit creates more frustration than almost anything else.

Flight attendants urge travelers to stop poking crew for attention onboard Video

Conversation starters

→ One Hollywood actor's in-flight rant has travelers laughing — and arguing — all over again.

→ A cruise ship braved punishing conditions to reach a sailor in desperate need.

→ Passengers faced an unexpected ordeal when one traveler's actions forced a swift change of plans.

Cruise lines crack down on chair hogs as pool deck tensions boil over Video

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Discovery tales

→ A breakthrough is helping experts put names to victims of a long-unsolved Arctic tragedy.

→ Treasure hunters uncovered a Viking-era jackpot that's rewriting the record books in stunning fashion.

→ A rare purple dye linked to biblical texts is shedding new light on the ancient world.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRAVEL NEWS

View of tourists outside York city walls

Archaeologists recently uncovered traces of a rare purple dye associated with biblical-era luxury in an unexpected place. (Germán Vogel via Getty Images)

Quote of the week

"Lots of fond memories to remember. Such a fun place to go."

Generations of family memories are coming to an end as an iconic attraction prepares to close for good.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

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