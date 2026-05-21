Fox News Digital's News Quiz: May 22, 2026

Test your news knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz, featuring a Trump-backed challenger who defeated Rep. Thomas Massie in Kentucky, ending the representative's tenure after a bruising GOP primary battle

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Spencer Pratt's comments on Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and a proposed class action lawsuit alleged "tomato fraud," featured in last week's News Quiz.

Test your knowledge of remarkable Knicks knowledge, sitcom similarities and more in this week's American Culture Quiz.

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