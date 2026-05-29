Pizza Hut revives a beloved slice of nostalgia with vintage-inspired makeovers

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→ Some Pizza Hut locations are reviving a familiar look that longtime fans may remember.

→ A Domino's dispute went viral after customers demanded their money back for a meal they finished.

→ Wahlburgers chef Paul Wahlberg shares the simple rules that can make or break your backyard burger.

The hot plate

→ The longest-operating Red Lobster restaurant has served its final customers after decades of memories.

→ Experts weigh in on the debate over farm-raised fish and whether its reputation is deserved.

→ Martha Stewart's six-ingredient potato salad recipe is drawing strong reactions.

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Quick bites

→ Once a giant of the casual dining world, one burger chain is now a rare sight.

→ Advocates of a Bible-based diet say ancient principles are delivering modern-day results.

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Quote of the week

"As a guest at a wedding, or any other formal occasion, it's bad form to expect your guest to pull out cash or a credit card."

An etiquette expert breaks down whether tipping bartenders is necessary at wedding receptions this summer.