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Pizza Hut revives a beloved slice of nostalgia with vintage-inspired makeovers

The latest food news, trends and tips, delivered straight to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
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Pizza Hut owners bring retro vibes back to restaurants with old-school remodels Video

Pizza Hut owners bring retro vibes back to restaurants with old-school remodels

Daland Corporation president Tim Sparks talks the return of retro Pizza Hut restaurants as franchise owners renovate locations to bring back the classic dining experience on ‘America Reports.’

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→ Some Pizza Hut locations are reviving a familiar look that longtime fans may remember.

→ A Domino's dispute went viral after customers demanded their money back for a meal they finished.

→ Wahlburgers chef Paul Wahlberg shares the simple rules that can make or break your backyard burger.

Wahlburgers chef shares why burgers remain the foundation of every backyard cookout Video

The hot plate

→ The longest-operating Red Lobster restaurant has served its final customers after decades of memories.

→ Experts weigh in on the debate over farm-raised fish and whether its reputation is deserved.

→ Martha Stewart's six-ingredient potato salad recipe is drawing strong reactions.

Philadelphia pizza shop sells $55 slice for America's 250th Video

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Quick bites

→ Once a giant of the casual dining world, one burger chain is now a rare sight.

→ Advocates of a Bible-based diet say ancient principles are delivering modern-day results.

'Biblical Nutritionist' says cutting ultra-processed foods transformed her family in 30 days Video

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOOD AND DRINK NEWS

Quote of the week

"As a guest at a wedding, or any other formal occasion, it's bad form to expect your guest to pull out cash or a credit card."

An etiquette expert breaks down whether tipping bartenders is necessary at wedding receptions this summer.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

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