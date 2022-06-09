Tom Brady dyes his hair orange for charity campaign

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady made a drastic change – but for a good cause.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar dyed his hair orange to support the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation on Wednesday. He was a part of the "Cut and Color for a Cure" event. Video showed young fans spraying the orange color onto the NFL legend’s head.

Brady was seen wriggling around in his chair a bit as the cold spray touched his hair.

Brady was one of 50 Buccaneers staff members who either had their heads and facial hair shaved or dyed by pediatric cancer patients and survivors.

The team raised more than $117,000 in this year’s campaign.

"It starts with the Glazer family [and] their support and our entire organization – from the business side to the football side. Jason Licht, coach [Todd] Bowles – this is a unified collective effort to help try to bring awareness. It's our eighth year doing it and we've raised over a half-million dollars, but more importantly, we've put a lot of smiles on some faces," Tampa Bay’s COO Brian Ford said.

"We've helped some families and some kids forget about the battle that they're in, and that's what it's all about. We're ready and unified to continue a legacy to bring awareness and fun."

National Pediatric Cancer Foundation CEO David Frazer thanked the Buccaneers for their participation. It’s the eighth year the organization has helped with the campaign.

"I think every employee gives one way or another. And then today you saw the phenomenal support from players and the head coach, general manager, [and] chief operating officer," Frazer added.

"When a team like the Buccaneers says we're going to provide some hope and inspiration, and they do that with players and staff, [the] families show up [and] just that moment in life where these kids can have that hope to move on to the next day and defeat their disease is very powerful."