Donald Trump Jr marries Bettina Anderson ahead of Bahamas wedding celebration

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Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr. are officially married ahead of their weekend wedding celebration in the Bahamas, per reports.

The couple officially wed on Thursday, according to a marriage certificate obtained by TMZ.

The quiet ceremony was reportedly officiated by Brad McPherson, a real estate attorney with longtime ties to the Trump family. The license was signed by a Palm Beach County deputy clerk.

Here’s everything to know about the newest member of the Trump family.

She is an Ivy League graduate

Anderson, 39, graduated from Columbia University with a degree in art history, criticism and conservation, according to her LinkedIn profile.

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It also states she was part of Sigma Delta Tau, a sorority whose mission is to "empower each member to reach her fullest potential by enriching the experience of women with similar ideals."

She is a model and influencer

Anderson has built a career as a model and lifestyle influencer. She served as the face of a marketing campaign for high-end brand Hamilton Jewelers and has been featured on regional luxury lifestyle magazine covers like Palm Beach Illustrated and Quest.

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She has over 144,000 followers on Instagram and describes herself there as "just your typical stay-at-home mom … only I don’t do household chores … or have a husband … or have kids ..."

She’s a twin

Anderson has a twin, Kristina, who she previously posted on her Instagram. She described her sister as "the greatest blessing in the entire world" and thanked her for giving her "the most beautiful nephews and niece."

Her parents are activists

Anderson’s father, Harry Loy Anderson Jr., was made president of Worth Avenue National Bank at only 26 years old. He was instrumental in creating the Palm Beach Day Academy, a coeducational independent day school located in Palm Beach and West Palm Beach.

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According to his obituary, Harry Loy passed in 2013 "after a long illness and battle with Alzheimer's."

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Inger Anderson, his wife and Anderson's mother, is involved in advocacy through the YMCA, Urban Youth Impact and the Paradise Fund, according to previous reports.

She co-founded a nonprofit with her family

Along with her siblings, Anderson co-founded The Paradise Fund (now Paradise.ngo), an environmental and disaster relief nonprofit.

Anderson serves as the executive director and spearheads programs like the Project Paradise Film Fund, which reportedly awards grants to filmmakers documenting Florida's endangered freshwater springs and wildlife.

The couple has been dating for a year

Anderson and Trump Jr. first sparked public interest when they were spotted out together in Palm Beach in September 2024. Over the following year, she became a regular fixture by his side, attending events like the Republican National Convention, international trips and private family dinners.

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Donald Trump Jr. proposed to Anderson in late 2025. President Trump formally announced the couple's engagement during a White House holiday celebration in December 2025.

Donald Trump Jr. was previously married to Vanessa Trump from 2005 to 2018, and the former couple share five children: Kai, Donald Trump III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.

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Anderson has not been married and does not have children. She was reportedly engaged to businessman Beau Wrigley, though the relationship did not lead to marriage.

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President Donald Trump has said he will not be able to attend the wedding.

"While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so," he announced on Friday.